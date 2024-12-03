Will the United States apply sanctions against the Georgian authorities for dispersing protests — a statement from the State Department

The US will not discuss in advance the possibility of introducing new sanctions against the Georgian authorities. However, Washington noted that they are concerned about Tbilisi's actions.
Points of attention
- The US expresses concern over the actions of the Georgian authorities and does not rule out the possibility of introducing new sanctions.
- Lithuania has already imposed restrictions on 11 representatives of the Georgian government due to the suppression of protests.
- The US State Department has said that it will not discuss the possibility of new sanctions in advance, but the actions of the Georgian authorities are being closely monitored.
- Possible restrictions could hinder the country's integration with Europe and violate the aspirations of the Georgian people.
- Persons under sanctions are prohibited from entering Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which indicates the seriousness of the situation.
Are sanctions against the authorities of Georgia possible from the USA
Asked by journalists about the possibility of additional sanctions due to the suppression of protests in Georgia, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller noted that the US announces such decisions only after they have been made.
Miller recalled that the United States had already imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on Georgian officials, as well as stopped providing financial aid in the amount of $95 million.
He added that Washington has repeatedly expressed concern about the actions of the Georgian authorities, which may hinder the further integration of the country with Europe, which is the aspiration of the Georgian people.
The Baltic countries imposed sanctions against the Georgian authorities due to the crackdown on protests
Lithuania imposed sanctions against representatives of the Georgian authorities for dispersing protests. 11 people were included in the sanctions list.
Sanctions were introduced against Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling party "Georgian Dream", as well as the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Vakhtang Homelauri.
The leadership of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs was included in the sanctions list:
Shalva Bedoidze, first deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;
Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Yoseb Chelidze;
Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Oleksandr Darakhvelidze;
Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Heorhiy Buthuzi;
head of the department for special assignments Zviad Kharazishvili (is under US sanctions);
Deputy Head of the Department for Special Assignments, Mileri Lagazouri (is under US sanctions);
Mirza Kezevadze, deputy head of the department for special assignments;
director of the patrol police department Vazha Siradze;
Director of the Central Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Teimuraz Kupatadze.
These persons were banned from entering Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
