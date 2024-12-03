Will the United States apply sanctions against the Georgian authorities for dispersing protests — a statement from the State Department

The US will not discuss in advance the possibility of introducing new sanctions against the Georgian authorities. However, Washington noted that they are concerned about Tbilisi's actions.

Are sanctions against the authorities of Georgia possible from the USA

Asked by journalists about the possibility of additional sanctions due to the suppression of protests in Georgia, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller noted that the US announces such decisions only after they have been made.

When we decide to introduce sanctions, we do it without preliminary discussions, — emphasized Matthew Miller. Share

Miller recalled that the United States had already imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on Georgian officials, as well as stopped providing financial aid in the amount of $95 million.

But even so, you have already seen how we have imposed sanctions against Georgian government officials. You saw how we introduced visa restrictions. You saw how we took other steps to freeze the $95 million that we gave to the Georgian government," Miller said. Share

He added that Washington has repeatedly expressed concern about the actions of the Georgian authorities, which may hinder the further integration of the country with Europe, which is the aspiration of the Georgian people.

The Baltic countries imposed sanctions against the Georgian authorities due to the crackdown on protests

Lithuania imposed sanctions against representatives of the Georgian authorities for dispersing protests. 11 people were included in the sanctions list.

Sanctions were introduced against Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling party "Georgian Dream", as well as the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Vakhtang Homelauri.

The leadership of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs was included in the sanctions list:

Shalva Bedoidze, first deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Yoseb Chelidze;

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Oleksandr Darakhvelidze;

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Heorhiy Buthuzi;

head of the department for special assignments Zviad Kharazishvili (is under US sanctions);

Deputy Head of the Department for Special Assignments, Mileri Lagazouri (is under US sanctions);

Mirza Kezevadze, deputy head of the department for special assignments;

director of the patrol police department Vazha Siradze;

Director of the Central Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Teimuraz Kupatadze.

These persons were banned from entering Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.