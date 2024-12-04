Hungary appealed to the United States of America with a request to lift the sanctions against Gazprom of the Russian Federation, which relate to payments for natural gas. In Budapest, they believe that they can negatively affect some US allies.

Hungary wants to pay without restrictions for Russian gas

This was stated by the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Sijarto.

Yesterday, we submitted our request to the relevant US authorities, which calls for Gazprombank to be exempted from sanctions when it comes to payments for natural gas. Peter Sijarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

It is noted that at the briefing, Sijarto also quoted the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who said that he is "ready to consult with allies for whom the sanctions (against Gazprom, — ed.) have caused problems."

At the same time, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said that any exemption would be similar to those granted to other Russian banks that process payments for Russian uranium purchased by the United States.

According to Sijarto, he will go to Washington on Wednesday, but did not reveal the details of the future negotiations.

The news agency notes that the Hungarian minister also went to Moscow for talks with the Russian energy minister. At the end of the meeting, Szijarto assured that Budapest is working on solutions that will allow payment for Russian gas after the introduction of sanctions against Gazprombank. Share

Hungary gets about two-thirds of its gas imports from Russia, but pressure is mounting on the country, along with some of its neighbors, to diversify more quickly from Russian energy after Moscow invades Ukraine in 2022. Hungary receives 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia under a 15-year agreement signed in 2021.

Sijarto praised Russian gas and oil

On December 2, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijarto, after meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Novak in Moscow, emphasized the crucial role of Russian energy resources in Hungary's energy security.

Zoltan Kovacs, the spokesman of the Hungarian government, wrote about this on the X social network.