On December 2, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, visited Moscow, where he met with the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation, the odious Sergei Lavrov. And, following the example of his leader, Viktor Orban, Siyarto promotes Russian narratives regarding the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Sijarto also became a "peacemaker" in Moscow

The Hungarian politician announced this on Facebook.

Hungary is on the side of peace. Over the last thousand days, it has been conclusively proven that the war in Ukraine has no solution on the battlefield, so a solution must be sought at the negotiating table. Peter Sijarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

According to him, "the breakdown of diplomatic relations makes it impossible to resolve (the war — ed.) through negotiations and, therefore, to end the war."

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry also said that Budapest supports the dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow, because "only in this way the peacekeeping mission has a chance of success." Share

Sijarto praised Russian gas and oil

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjarto on Monday, after a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Novak in Moscow, emphasized the decisive role of Russian energy resources in Hungary's energy security.

Zoltan Kovacs, the spokesman of the Hungarian government, wrote about this on the X social network.

The post says that after meetings with Novak and heads of Russian energy companies in Moscow, Szijarto emphasized the crucial role of Russian oil, gas and nuclear fuel in Hungary's energy security.

This is not a political issue or choice. This is a matter of physical reality dictated by the infrastructure, said the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, noting that Budapest currently has no better alternatives in terms of price or reliability.

Sijarto also said that legal experts are working to resolve payment problems caused by US sanctions against Russia's Gazprombank, which handles energy supply transactions.

Kovacs' post claims that Novak and Russian energy companies have reaffirmed their commitment to "uninterrupted cooperation and supply" to Hungary.