On December 2, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, visited Moscow, where he met with the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation, the odious Sergei Lavrov. And, following the example of his leader, Viktor Orban, Siyarto promotes Russian narratives regarding the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Peter Szijjarto promotes Russian narratives in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, supporting peace and dialogue.
- Hungary views Russian energy resources as crucial for its energy security, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with Russia.
- Szijjarto's visit to Moscow signals Hungary's commitment to supporting cooperation with Russia in energy and diplomacy.
- The Hungarian Minister advocates for peaceful conflict resolution through negotiations and regional partnerships, highlighting the need for dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.
- Despite US sanctions against Russian energy entities, Hungary seeks to navigate payment issues to maintain energy supplies, reaffirming commitment to cooperation with Russia.
Sijarto also became a "peacemaker" in Moscow
The Hungarian politician announced this on Facebook.
According to him, "the breakdown of diplomatic relations makes it impossible to resolve (the war — ed.) through negotiations and, therefore, to end the war."
Sijarto praised Russian gas and oil
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjarto on Monday, after a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Novak in Moscow, emphasized the decisive role of Russian energy resources in Hungary's energy security.
Zoltan Kovacs, the spokesman of the Hungarian government, wrote about this on the X social network.
The post says that after meetings with Novak and heads of Russian energy companies in Moscow, Szijarto emphasized the crucial role of Russian oil, gas and nuclear fuel in Hungary's energy security.
This is not a political issue or choice. This is a matter of physical reality dictated by the infrastructure, said the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, noting that Budapest currently has no better alternatives in terms of price or reliability.
Sijarto also said that legal experts are working to resolve payment problems caused by US sanctions against Russia's Gazprombank, which handles energy supply transactions.
Kovacs' post claims that Novak and Russian energy companies have reaffirmed their commitment to "uninterrupted cooperation and supply" to Hungary.