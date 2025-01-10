Merkel is to blame. How Putin blocked Ukraine's path to NATO
Merkel is to blame. How Putin blocked Ukraine's path to NATO

Merkel did Putin's bidding
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

Political correspondent Boyan Panchevski carefully analyzed Angela Merkel's memoirs. He draws attention to the fact that it was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin who entrusted the former German Chancellor with the right of veto to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.

  • Merkel was actually implementing Putin's plans to weaken Ukraine.
  • The politician claims that the war that Russia is waging cannot be won with weapons.
  • During Merkel's chancellorship, German energy became dependent on Russia.

In her memoirs, the former German leader admitted that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation constantly reminded her that she would not be chancellor forever.

Angela Merkel believes that Russia's war against Ukraine should end with peace negotiations.

Moreover, the politician began to argue that this conflict cannot be won with the help of weapons.

It would be a mistake to underestimate Putin. Our power is great, but not unlimited.

Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel

Former Chancellor of Germany

Panchevski draws attention to the fact that Merkel was previously constantly called "Putin's whisperer" because, allegedly, she had influence over the dictator and his adoption of important decisions.

However, analysts are now convinced that she was a puppet of the Kremlin, fulfilling its every whim, and was also directly responsible for Putin starting the war against Ukraine.

Merkel's policies have harmed Germany

It's no secret that the former German leader is often criticized for deciding to quickly wind down Germany's nuclear energy program in the past decade.

What is important to understand is that this happened after the accident at the Japanese Fukushima reactors in 2011.

This was, in fact, the reason why Germany became dependent on Russian energy.

In her book, Angela Merkel does not hide that she worked with Putin to circumvent American sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

She helped him build a gas pipeline, seeking to double Russian gas exports to Germany, even after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Merkel made a new statement about the war

