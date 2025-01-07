Future US President Donald Trump has complained that current US leader Joe Biden broke the "deal" by refusing to admit Ukraine to NATO. Moreover, the Republican added that he "can understand how" Russia feels about this.
Points of attention
- Trump is outraged that Biden gave Ukraine a chance to join NATO.
- The future US president plans to use Ukraine's support as leverage in negotiations with Russia to end the war.
- He acknowledged that stopping the fighting is a difficult task.
Trump again blames Biden, not Putin, for starting the war
According to the future head of the White House, the issue of Ukraine's accession to the Alliance has been "a significant part of the problem for Russia for many, many years."
Media representatives asked the Republican to explain when exactly the States denied the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO.
According to the politician, this was supposedly "always clear."
Trump made a big promise to Ukraine
Recently, the future head of the White House made it clear that he is not going to leave Ukraine to its fate.
According to the politician, he plans to use US support for Ukraine as a lever to pressure Russia in negotiations to end the war.
Moreover, the Republican publicly admitted that stopping the war being waged by Russia was not as easy as he had previously thought.
