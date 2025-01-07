Future US President Donald Trump has complained that current US leader Joe Biden broke the "deal" by refusing to admit Ukraine to NATO. Moreover, the Republican added that he "can understand how" Russia feels about this.

Trump again blames Biden, not Putin, for starting the war

According to the future head of the White House, the issue of Ukraine's accession to the Alliance has been "a significant part of the problem for Russia for many, many years."

And around this time Biden said, "No, they (Ukrainians. — ed.) should be able to join NATO." Well, then in Russia some people show up on the doorstep. And I can understand their feelings on this issue, — Donald Trump cynically stated.

Media representatives asked the Republican to explain when exactly the States denied the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO.

According to the politician, this was supposedly "always clear."

Actually, I think they had a deal, and then Biden broke it. They had a deal that would have satisfied Ukraine and everyone else, but Biden said, "No, you should be able to join NATO." Donald Trump Future US President

Trump made a big promise to Ukraine

Recently, the future head of the White House made it clear that he is not going to leave Ukraine to its fate.

According to the politician, he plans to use US support for Ukraine as a lever to pressure Russia in negotiations to end the war.

"I want to reach an agreement," he said, "and the only way to reach an agreement is to not leave Ukraine."

Moreover, the Republican publicly admitted that stopping the war being waged by Russia was not as easy as he had previously thought.