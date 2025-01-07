Ukraine's accession to NATO. Trump made a new scandalous statement
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine's accession to NATO. Trump made a new scandalous statement

Trump again blames Biden, not Putin, for starting the war
Читати українською
Source:  European truth

Future US President Donald Trump has complained that current US leader Joe Biden broke the "deal" by refusing to admit Ukraine to NATO. Moreover, the Republican added that he "can understand how" Russia feels about this.

Points of attention

  • Trump is outraged that Biden gave Ukraine a chance to join NATO.
  • The future US president plans to use Ukraine's support as leverage in negotiations with Russia to end the war.
  • He acknowledged that stopping the fighting is a difficult task.

Trump again blames Biden, not Putin, for starting the war

According to the future head of the White House, the issue of Ukraine's accession to the Alliance has been "a significant part of the problem for Russia for many, many years."

And around this time Biden said, "No, they (Ukrainians. — ed.) should be able to join NATO." Well, then in Russia some people show up on the doorstep. And I can understand their feelings on this issue, — Donald Trump cynically stated.

Media representatives asked the Republican to explain when exactly the States denied the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO.

According to the politician, this was supposedly "always clear."

Actually, I think they had a deal, and then Biden broke it. They had a deal that would have satisfied Ukraine and everyone else, but Biden said, "No, you should be able to join NATO."

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Future US President

Trump made a big promise to Ukraine

Recently, the future head of the White House made it clear that he is not going to leave Ukraine to its fate.

According to the politician, he plans to use US support for Ukraine as a lever to pressure Russia in negotiations to end the war.

“I want to reach an agreement,” he said, “and the only way to reach an agreement is to not leave Ukraine.”

Moreover, the Republican publicly admitted that stopping the war being waged by Russia was not as easy as he had previously thought.

The Middle East is a problem that is easier to deal with than what is happening with Russia and Ukraine. The number of young soldiers dead, lying in fields everywhere, is staggering. What is happening is madness.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Future US President

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This will happen for the first time in history. Trump is worried about the upcoming inauguration
What is known about the death of Jimmy Carter
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump still hasn't developed a plan to end the war. Why it's beneficial for Ukraine
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Will Trump be able to stop the war within 24 hours — WP forecast
Will Trump be able to stop the war within 24 hours — WP forecast

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?