This will happen for the first time in history. Trump is worried about the upcoming inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump is unhappy that national flags will be flown at half-mast on his inauguration day, January 20. It is important to understand that this will happen for the first time in history due to the ongoing mourning for the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

What is known about the death of Jimmy Carter

Journalists point out that American national flags remain at half-mast, by order of incumbent President Joe Biden, in connection with the death of former President Jimmy Carter on December 29, which is a tradition.

What is important to understand is that the mourning period lasts for 30 days, so it also includes the date of Trump's inauguration.

One cannot also ignore the fact that Jimmy Carter, who was US President from 1977 to 1981, became the longest-lived president of the United States.

He died on December 29, 2024 at the age of 100.

Trump found a new reason for outrage

The future head of the White House, Donald Trump, expressed regret over this coincidence on his social network Truth Social.

According to the latter, all Democrats are apparently "excited" that the American flag might be flown at half-mast during his inauguration.

They think this is something wonderful and are very happy about it, because in reality they don't love our country and only think about themselves. Donald Trump Future US President

The Republican pointed out that this will be the first time that flags will be flown at half-mast during the inauguration of a new president.

"Nobody wants to see this, no American will be happy about it. We'll see how it all works out," the politician complained. Share

According to White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre, there are currently no plans to review the mourning decision.