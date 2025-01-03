Zelensky is preparing for a new meeting with Trump — when exactly?

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he may meet with newly elected US President Donald Trump shortly after the inauguration, which will take place on January 20.

Zelensky and Trump may meet soon

According to the head of state, the new American leader's priority is his domestic issues.

This is clear from his election campaign and from his daily messages. As for the international track, it will be Ukraine and the Middle East. Yes. Their separate relations with the Pacific region. Security there. China, Korea, etc. This is also clear. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state recalled his telephone conversation with Trump.

Trump told me on the phone when we were talking — he told me that one of the first visits I would expect was you. He told me that. Because he said: for me, the priority is to end the war and I will do it. So, I think, yes — after the inauguration, we will have a meeting. Share

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, their joint work will begin with the realization of a clear plan of action.

What should be the plan for ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine?

As the Ukrainian leader noted, he would like the plan and corresponding steps that Trump will propose to coincide with the vision of our country.

And it can't be otherwise. We are Ukraine. This is our independence. This is our land and our future. And I think that he will have contacts with the Russian side. This is also understandable. Because I think they will study many different details, who is ready for what. I think that this will be such a first period. And from this we will build the next steps. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State also drew attention to the fact that the next steps should lead to an end to the hot stage of the war.