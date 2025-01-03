Zelensky is preparing for a new meeting with Trump — when exactly?

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he may meet with newly elected US President Donald Trump shortly after the inauguration, which will take place on January 20.
Points of attention
- Zelensky's meeting with Trump could be a new step in cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.
- The following steps should lead to an end to the hot stage of the war.
Zelensky and Trump may meet soon
According to the head of state, the new American leader's priority is his domestic issues.
In addition, the head of state recalled his telephone conversation with Trump.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, their joint work will begin with the realization of a clear plan of action.
What should be the plan for ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine?
As the Ukrainian leader noted, he would like the plan and corresponding steps that Trump will propose to coincide with the vision of our country.
The Head of State also drew attention to the fact that the next steps should lead to an end to the hot stage of the war.
What is important to understand is that the end of the hot stage of the war is an important step forward for the restoration of society and life.
