According to The Times, future US President Donald Trump has not yet chosen a strategy for ending Russia's war against Ukraine. According to the journalists, this is precisely what gives Volodymyr Zelensky's team a leeway to win the Republican over to their side.

Ukraine has a chance to convince Trump

The journalists concluded that Ukraine is currently trying hard to "charm" Trump and prove to him that a deal with Putin will cost the US dearly in the long run.

What is important to understand is that under the law known as the Logan Act, future administrations have no right to conduct policy with foreign partners.

Despite this, it is no secret that Donald Trump's team is actively discussing its strategy with Ukraine, and Kyiv has received a unique opportunity to influence the process of creating the plan.

For several weeks, representatives of President Volodymyr Zelensky have been trying to persuade Donald Trump's entourage in Washington. Some of the initiatives have been quite unexpected. In particular, the chairman of the Rada's Foreign Affairs Committee, Oleksandr Merezhko, has nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Share

Moreover, as is known, the Ukrainian leader offered the United States joint investments in the development of Ukraine's natural resources as part of his victory plan.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: president.gov.ua)

What to expect from Russia

The editorial board of the publication draws attention to the fact that so far the aggressor country Russia has not shown any signs of being ready to discuss peace agreements.

The only thing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is really trying to achieve is the complete surrender of Ukraine.

Against this backdrop, the key goal of the Trump team is not only to broker a ceasefire, but also to force the illegitimate head of the Kremlin to sit at the negotiating table.

Interestingly, Putin stubbornly continues to ignore the fact that the Russian economy is facing an increasing number of problems, and the stimulus created by the sharp increase in military production is weakening.