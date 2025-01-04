European Council President Antonio Costa stressed the priority of supporting Ukraine amid ongoing Russian aggression. He made the statement during the opening ceremony of Poland's presidency of the Council of the EU.

The EU is not going to leave Ukraine to its fate

Ukraine must remain our top priority. This year, we must continue to support Ukraine — as long as necessary, as long as it takes to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace. Antonio Costa President of the European Council

He also once again reminded that international law must prevail for the freedom of the Ukrainian people and our common security.

As Costa noted, to this end, it is important to continue to consider defense as a strategic priority for official Brussels.

"That is why I called for an informal meeting of European leaders in early February dedicated to the topic of defense," the head of the European Council added. Share

Defense priority of the Polish presidency of the Council of the EU

According to Košt, there could be no better time for Poland's leadership in the European Union.

The Polish people have been an inspiration and a force of resistance at a time when foreign intervention threatens our democratic integrity. Because Poland has been at the forefront of Europe's defense capabilities, which we need to develop to protect our countries, our societies, our values. Antonio Costa President of the European Council

In addition, the analyst recalled that the European Union was founded as a peace project after World War II, and "we need to strengthen our security again to ensure peace in Europe."

In his opinion, defense is crucial for the present and future of Europe.

However, we cannot ignore the fact that this is only one component of the security architecture.