The head of the European Council named the priority country for the EU in 2025

European Council President Antonio Costa stressed the priority of supporting Ukraine amid ongoing Russian aggression. He made the statement during the opening ceremony of Poland's presidency of the Council of the EU.
Points of attention
- The European Council confirmed its support for Ukraine amid the war.
- Poland will focus on defense issues during its presidency of the European Union.
The EU is not going to leave Ukraine to its fate
He also once again reminded that international law must prevail for the freedom of the Ukrainian people and our common security.
As Costa noted, to this end, it is important to continue to consider defense as a strategic priority for official Brussels.
Defense priority of the Polish presidency of the Council of the EU
According to Košt, there could be no better time for Poland's leadership in the European Union.
In addition, the analyst recalled that the European Union was founded as a peace project after World War II, and "we need to strengthen our security again to ensure peace in Europe."
In his opinion, defense is crucial for the present and future of Europe.
However, we cannot ignore the fact that this is only one component of the security architecture.
