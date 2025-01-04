Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intended to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, but China managed to dissuade him from this plan.

China saved Ukraine from a nuclear strike

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made an unexpected statement on this matter.

According to the latter, the States were "very concerned" that Putin had begun to consider the nuclear option.

Even if the probability has increased from 5 to 15 percent, when it comes to nuclear weapons, there is nothing more serious... We have reason to believe that China told Russia: "Don't do this." Anthony Blinken Head of the US Department of State

The American diplomat noted that a similar dynamic could have occurred when the US told China that Putin was planning to launch nuclear weapons into space.

According to the Secretary of State, dictator Putin has already suffered a strategic defeat in Ukraine.

Anthony Blinken also noted that NATO is now larger and better resourced than ever.

According to the diplomat, Joe Biden's team never hesitated to provide weapons to Ukraine, but simply tried to take into account all the risks and factors, for example, Ukraine's ability to operate and maintain American systems.

Putin updated nuclear doctrine

On November 19, Russia's illegitimate President Vladimir Putin signed a decree approving the country's updated nuclear doctrine.

What is important to understand is that among the updated conditions for the use of nuclear weapons, the launch of ballistic missiles into the territory of an aggressor country is now specified.

The document states that so-called "aggression" against Russia or its allies by a non-nuclear state, with the support of a nuclear state, will be regarded as a joint attack.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Russian Federation may use nuclear weapons in the event of a critical threat to its sovereignty or territorial integrity, as well as the territory of Belarus.

The decision to use nuclear weapons, according to the doctrine, is made solely by dictator Vladimir Putin.