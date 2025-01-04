Drones attacked several regions of Russia at once

On the morning of January 4, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged destruction of 16 Ukrainian drones overnight, including over the Leningrad Region.

A new “bavovna” has thundered in Russia

The attack on the Leningrad region was first reported by the Kremlin's protege in the region, Drozdenko.

According to him, a UAV was detected in the area of the Luga Bay of the Gulf of Finland.

The forces and means of air defense of the Russian Ministry of Defense were used to counter the attack. The drone was destroyed. There were no damages or casualties, the governor's statement said.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense began to claim that their air defenses allegedly destroyed 10 of the 16 drones over the Bryansk region, 3 over the Smolensk region, and one each over the Belgorod, Pskov, and Leningrad regions.

However, the Russian defense ministry traditionally did not provide any confirmation of its words.

According to local residents, the explosions occurred in the town of Safonovo, in the Smolensk region.

A plant of the Russian defense-industrial complex could have been hit there.

Russian airports have problems again

Later, information appeared that flight restrictions had been reintroduced at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg.

This data has already been confirmed by representatives of Rosaviatsia.

To ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions have been introduced on the work of St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport from 07:45 Moscow time today. The crews of the Armed Forces, air traffic controllers and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety — this is the main priority, they said.

What is important to understand is that the airport was previously closed on the night of December 4 during a UAV attack, local media reported.