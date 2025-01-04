Drones attacked several regions of Russia at once

On the morning of January 4, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged destruction of 16 Ukrainian drones overnight, including over the Leningrad Region.
Points of attention
- Russia has confirmed the fact of drone attacks in various regions of the country.
- Drones were detected over the Leningrad, Bryansk, Smolensk, Belgorod and Pskov regions.
- According to preliminary data, a plant of the Russian defense-industrial complex could have been hit.
A new “bavovna” has thundered in Russia
The attack on the Leningrad region was first reported by the Kremlin's protege in the region, Drozdenko.
According to him, a UAV was detected in the area of the Luga Bay of the Gulf of Finland.
Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense began to claim that their air defenses allegedly destroyed 10 of the 16 drones over the Bryansk region, 3 over the Smolensk region, and one each over the Belgorod, Pskov, and Leningrad regions.
However, the Russian defense ministry traditionally did not provide any confirmation of its words.
According to local residents, the explosions occurred in the town of Safonovo, in the Smolensk region.
A plant of the Russian defense-industrial complex could have been hit there.
Russian airports have problems again
Later, information appeared that flight restrictions had been reintroduced at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg.
This data has already been confirmed by representatives of Rosaviatsia.
What is important to understand is that the airport was previously closed on the night of December 4 during a UAV attack, local media reported.
