Air defense forces shoot down 63 drones in new Russian attack

On New Year's Eve, the aggressor country Russia launched 111 “Shahed” attack UAVs and drones of other types from various directions into the territory of Ukraine.

Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this time the destruction of enemy targets involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:30, the shooting down of 63 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv regions has been confirmed, the statement said. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that thanks to the coordinated countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 46 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

Two more flew to Russia and Belarus. Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — Ukrainian defenders note. Share

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

6 people injured in Kyiv attack by Russian drones

The enemy air attack began on the evening of December 31 and lasted all night and even into the morning.

On January 1, debris from an enemy drone fell on a residential building in the Pechersk district of the capital, partially destroying the two upper floors and causing a fire.

A non-residential building is on fire in the Svyatoshynskyi district, and a tram track is damaged.

Initially, local authorities reported one victim, but later the number began to grow rapidly.

As of 11:00, 6 people were reported injured. Four were treated on the spot by medics. Among them is a pregnant woman.

It is also indicated that at 10:00 PM on December 31, about two explosions thundered in Zaporizhia during an air raid alert.

As a result of the attack, a fire was recorded in the private sector in the region.