The King of the Netherlands called on the country to "arm itself to the teeth"

Source:  nos.nl

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has issued a stark warning to the nation, saying the country needs to "arm itself to the teeth" to defend itself in the current international climate.

  • The King's visit to a military base in Limburg, where Ukrainian troops are trained, underscored the significance of being ready for peace and security challenges in the Netherlands.
  • Willem-Alexander emphasizes the importance of the defense industry's capability to produce sufficient volume to meet the country's needs in case of conflict, urging proactive preparedness.

Willem-Alexander issued a public warning during a trip to the base in Limburg.

What is important to understand is that this is where the Ukrainian military is trained.

According to the King of the Netherlands, Russia's war against Ukraine has shown that peace and security can no longer be taken for granted.

He acknowledged the fact that his country had taken peace and security for granted for too long.

"The situation in Ukraine and other conflicts demonstrate that this is no longer the case. We really need to prepare ourselves to continue living in peace and security," Willem-Alexander emphasized.

In his opinion, the Netherlands should actively prepare for bad scenarios and arm itself.

Moreover, the defense industry must be capable of producing in volumes sufficient to meet needs in the event of a conflict.

