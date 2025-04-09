The European Union will provide Ukraine with 9 billion euros for defense capabilities in 2025

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos announced that the European Union will allocate 9 billion euros to Ukraine for defense capabilities by the end of 2025. She said this on April 9 during a press conference of representatives of the European Commission and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
Ukraine will receive 9 billion euros from the EU
According to Marta Kos, the European Commission has already allocated 144 billion euros for Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. Of this, the Commission has distributed 20 billion. Another 9 billion euros will be provided by the end of 2025.
Marta Kos also reported that by the end of 2025, the EU may open all clusters of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the bloc.
This is a national transformation, and the EU is proud to be on this path with Ukraine.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, following the results of the 10th meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Council, stated that Ukraine has fulfilled 81% of its obligations under the Association Agreement with the European Union.
The European Commission stated that the enlargement of the European Union is a priority for the bloc.
