The European Union will provide Ukraine with 9 billion euros for defense capabilities in 2025

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos announced that the European Union will allocate 9 billion euros to Ukraine for defense capabilities by the end of 2025. She said this on April 9 during a press conference of representatives of the European Commission and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to Marta Kos, the European Commission has already allocated 144 billion euros for Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. Of this, the Commission has distributed 20 billion. Another 9 billion euros will be provided by the end of 2025.

Supporting Ukraine is not just a duty, it is a long-term strategic investment in Europe's security. As a continent, we are Ukraine's biggest and most consistent supporter. Ukraine is pushing through important reforms. Ukraine's trade with the EU has grown for the fourth year in a row. A remarkable achievement that demonstrates Ukraine's resilience in times of adversity.

Marta Kos also reported that by the end of 2025, the EU may open all clusters of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the bloc.

This is a national transformation, and the EU is proud to be on this path with Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, following the results of the 10th meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Council, stated that Ukraine has fulfilled 81% of its obligations under the Association Agreement with the European Union.

Meanwhile, Hungary is blocking the opening of clusters on negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU from the beginning of 2025. The country's government stated that "Ukraine's membership in the EU will be a burden for both the bloc and Hungary."

The European Commission stated that the enlargement of the European Union is a priority for the bloc.