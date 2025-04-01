There are no red lines. The EU is preparing a tough response to US tariffs

As El Pais has learned, Brussels is currently preparing symmetrical trade measures against the United States. They will include new tariffs and, probably, more stringent measures.
Points of attention
- The possibility of a trade war intensifying between the EU and the US underscores the ongoing tensions and complexities of international trade relations.
- The European Union remains resolute in its determination to defend its interests and respond forcefully to any perceived threats to its economy posed by the US administration.
The EU is determined to fight back against the US
The journalists cite a high-ranking source in the European Union.
According to an insider, during discussions in Brussels, the closure of the European market for a number of American goods and services was not ruled out.
In addition, discussions are currently underway regarding restricting the participation of their companies in tenders and projects financed from the EU budget.
According to media reports, if US leader Donald Trump introduces tariffs against European Union countries, we should expect an "unthinkable" escalation of the trade war.
As mentioned earlier, Donald Trump announced his intention to impose a 25% tariff on goods from the European Union.
In his opinion, the union of countries was created to "rob the United States of America."
