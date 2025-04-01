There are no red lines. The EU is preparing a tough response to US tariffs

As El Pais has learned, Brussels is currently preparing symmetrical trade measures against the United States. They will include new tariffs and, probably, more stringent measures.

The EU is determined to fight back against the US

The journalists cite a high-ranking source in the European Union.

According to an insider, during discussions in Brussels, the closure of the European market for a number of American goods and services was not ruled out.

In addition, discussions are currently underway regarding restricting the participation of their companies in tenders and projects financed from the EU budget.

"There are no red lines in the European catalog of response measures," an anonymous source emphasized.

According to media reports, if US leader Donald Trump introduces tariffs against European Union countries, we should expect an "unthinkable" escalation of the trade war.

As mentioned earlier, Donald Trump announced his intention to impose a 25% tariff on goods from the European Union.