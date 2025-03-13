Trump threatens Europe with 200% tariffs on wine and champagne — what happened
Trump
Source:  The Guardian

The US administration will impose a 200 percent tariff on wines and champagne from the European Union. This will supposedly help American producers of these products.

  • The US administration plans to impose a 200% tariff on wines and champagnes from the EU in a move to support American producers.
  • The escalating trade conflict includes the EU considering a 50% tariff on American whiskey, prompting Trump's retaliatory measures.
  • The global alcoholic beverages market could experience significant disruptions due to the ongoing tensions between the US and EU.

Trump has started a war with French champagne

Trump threatens the EU, "one of the most hostile and abusive tax and tariff authorities in the world," to impose tariffs on "all wines, champagne and spirits coming from France and other countries represented in the EU."

He said this would be a response to the EU's plans to impose "disgusting" 50 percent tariffs on American whiskey.

Trump said the proposed US measures would be "great for wine and champagne producers in the United States."

By the way, in the European Union, "Champagne" is a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO). This means that only sparkling wine produced in the French region of Champagne according to established rules can officially be called "Champagne."

The protection of the name "Champagne" is governed by EU law and international agreements such as the Lisbon Treaty and the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

In other countries, including Ukraine, the use of the word "champagne" for wine not produced in this region of France is prohibited or gradually restricted in accordance with agreements with the EU. In Ukraine, for example, since 2021, producers have abandoned the use of this name, replacing it with "sparkling wine."

