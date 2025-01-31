US imposes tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China — White House
Economics
US imposes tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China — White House

Source:  CNN

White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt said that on February 1, the US will impose tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China.

Points of attention

  • The US administration announced the imposition of a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian goods and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods in response to illegal fentanyl distribution in the country.
  • The White House decision may affect international relations and financial markets, with Canada preparing a targeted response if tariffs are enforced.
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed readiness to respond decisively but reasonably if the US proceeds with tariffs, emphasizing the importance of maintaining border security.
  • The potential tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods may evoke negotiations and exceptions, reflecting a cautious approach by the Trump administration.
  • Uncertainties persist regarding the details and scope of the tariffs, including their potential impact on oil imports and exemptions for certain goods.

US imposes tariffs on goods from three countries

According to Levitt, tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods will be 25%, and on Chinese goods — 10%: the US is imposing them "for the illegal fentanyl that they produced and allowed to be distributed in our country, which has killed tens of millions of Americans."

"These are promises made and promises kept by the president," she said.

At the same time, the spokeswoman refused to disclose additional information on whether the duties would apply to all goods and whether they would apply to oil imports.

Before the White House briefing, Reuters reported, citing sources, that the Trump administration would impose tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods not on February 1, but a month later, on March 1.

The news agency's interlocutors clarify: the White House's decision to impose tariffs may involve these countries seeking exemptions for certain categories of goods.

At the same time, the source emphasized that the US leader was reviewing the tariff plans with some exceptions, but they would be "few and rare."

Reuters notes that Washington's announcement of tariffs on Canada and Mexico could shake financial markets and worsen relations between the countries, but the 28-day postponement of the tariffs indicates a more cautious approach by the Trump administration on the issue.

It would also buy time for negotiations on actions by Canada and Mexico to stem the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs across the U.S. border, the article added.

Canada has prepared a response to Trump's decision

Canada has prepared an immediate response in case US President Donald Trump imposes a 25% tariff. Ottawa will not be inactive.

This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

If the president decides to impose any tariffs against Canada, we are prepared to respond — a targeted, decisive, but reasonable, immediate response. It is not what we want, but if he goes ahead, we will act too.

According to him, the Canadian government responded to Trump's statements that the country had allegedly failed to stop the flow of fentanyl (a narcotic substance) to the United States.

Our border is secure and safe. Now we are showing the new American administration that they have a strong partner in Canada when it comes to maintaining border security, while emphasizing that we will not back down, that if tariffs are imposed on Canada, we will respond.

He assured that retaliatory measures against the US will remain in effect until the 25% tariff is lifted.

The prime minister also warned that Canadians could face "tough times" in the coming weeks if the tariffs go into effect.

