Tariffs up to 50%. Trump dealt a hard blow to Canada

White House President Donald Trump has officially confirmed the increase in tariffs on some Canadian goods to 50% in response to the 25% electricity tax imposed by the Canadian province of Ontario on the United States.

Trump continues trade war against Canada

According to the US president, he has ordered his commerce secretary to add an additional 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum coming into the US from Canada.

The American leader made this decision after the province of Ontario imposed a 25% tariff on electricity coming to the United States.

Donald Trump also added that this tariff will take effect on March 12.

I will soon declare a power emergency in the threatened area. This will allow the United States to quickly take whatever action is necessary to mitigate this unlawful threat from Canada. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, "if other blatant tariffs that have long been in place are not repealed by Canada," he will significantly increase tariffs on cars imported into the United States on April 2.