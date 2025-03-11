Tariffs up to 50%. Trump dealt a hard blow to Canada

White House President Donald Trump has officially confirmed the increase in tariffs on some Canadian goods to 50% in response to the 25% electricity tax imposed by the Canadian province of Ontario on the United States.
Points of attention
- Trump's actions provoke a sharp deterioration in US-Canada relations and pose a threat to the automotive industry in Canada.
- Trade war between the US and Canada intensifies as Trump takes drastic measures to protect American interests.
Trump continues trade war against Canada
According to the US president, he has ordered his commerce secretary to add an additional 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum coming into the US from Canada.
The American leader made this decision after the province of Ontario imposed a 25% tariff on electricity coming to the United States.
Donald Trump also added that this tariff will take effect on March 12.
According to the head of the White House, "if other blatant tariffs that have long been in place are not repealed by Canada," he will significantly increase tariffs on cars imported into the United States on April 2.
Thus, Donald Trump effectively threatened to destroy the automotive industry in Canada.
