Trump's team assessed the first hours of negotiations with Ukraine

Source:  CNN

US President's National Security Advisor Mike Walz spoke briefly about the progress of negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation, which have been ongoing in Saudi Arabia for several hours. There are no concrete results yet, but the Trump team is optimistic.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian official Andriy Yermak commented that the work is ongoing and described the negotiations as constructive.
  • While the first round of negotiations has ended, specific results have not been announced yet, but both parties remain engaged in the process.

US satisfied with progress of negotiations with Ukraine

According to American journalists, 3 hours and 20 minutes passed before the parties decided to take a break.

The first to take a break were State Department Secretary Marco Rubio and Donald Trump's national security advisor Mike Waltz.

When media representatives asked the latter how everything was going, he replied briefly: “We are moving towards the goal.”

By the way, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and a member of the Ukrainian delegation, Andriy Yermak, also commented on the progress of the negotiations.

"Work continues," he wrote on his social media.

According to media reports, a senior Ukrainian official told them that the talks "started off very constructively."

At around 4:30 p.m., it became known that the first round of negotiations in Saudi Arabia had ended, but no one had announced any specific results yet.

