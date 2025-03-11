During the night of March 11, Ukrainian soldiers organized a large-scale "cotton" on the territory of the aggressor country of Russia, attacking a number of important enemy facilities involved in the war against Ukraine.

Ukraine continues to destroy the enemy's forces and resources

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on the night of March 11, struck a number of strategic Russian targets.

What is important to understand is that they are involved in supporting armed aggression against Ukraine.

According to the latest data, Ukrainian soldiers managed to successfully strike the production facilities of the Moscow Oil Refinery, which is capable of processing 11 million tons of oil per year and provides 40-50% of the city of Moscow's needs for diesel and gasoline.

Also, explosions were recorded in the area of the "Steel Horse" linear production control station (Oryol region, Russia), which provides control of technological processes of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline and is an important component in the processes of supplying oil to the terminal of the seaport "Ust-Luga" in the Leningrad region.

Later, it also became known that several civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of Russian air defense actions.