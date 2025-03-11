AFU successfully struck 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked 9 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, 12 artillery pieces, two command posts, a UAV control point, as well as another important target of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army at the front as of March 11, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/11/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 887,620 (+1,300) people;

tanks — 10,303 (+11) units;

armored combat vehicles — 21,423 (+23) units;

artillery systems — 24,346 (+75) units;

MLRS — 1,313 (+2) units;

air defense assets — 1,103 (+1);

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 28,801 (+198) units;

cruise missiles — 3,121 (+1) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 40,205 (+134) units;

special equipment — 3,775 (+2) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is important to understand is that March 11 marked the beginning of the 1,112th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 140 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The Russian army launched two missile and 113 air strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, used two missiles and dropped 168 anti-aircraft missiles.