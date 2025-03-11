The US is pushing Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia

US State Department Secretary Marco Rubio claims that any agreement to end the war will require territorial concessions from Ukraine and difficult decisions from Russia, but he did not specify what exactly this is about.
- Despite reluctance to reveal specifics, Marco Rubio underscores the necessity for both Ukraine and Russia to make tough decisions to halt the conflict or reach a temporary resolution.
- The notion that neither Ukraine nor Russia can achieve a decisive victory on the battlefield adds more weight to the importance of diplomatic negotiations and compromises to address the ongoing conflict.
Trump's team does not believe in the possibility of complete de-occupation of Ukraine
According to the head of American diplomacy, Kyiv and Moscow must be prepared to make difficult decisions to end the war.
Marco Rubio made this statement during a flight to Saudi Arabia, where he is scheduled to hold talks with the Ukrainian delegation.
Despite this, the American diplomat did not want to reveal the details of the potential peace treaty. He continues to assure that neither country will be able to win on the battlefield.
According to Rubio, the Russian army does not have the strength to conquer all of Ukraine, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine will allegedly not be able to liberate all of the territory occupied by the enemy in the next few years.
