The US is pushing Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia

US State Department Secretary Marco Rubio claims that any agreement to end the war will require territorial concessions from Ukraine and difficult decisions from Russia, but he did not specify what exactly this is about.

Trump's team does not believe in the possibility of complete de-occupation of Ukraine

According to the head of American diplomacy, Kyiv and Moscow must be prepared to make difficult decisions to end the war.

Marco Rubio made this statement during a flight to Saudi Arabia, where he is scheduled to hold talks with the Ukrainian delegation.

The most important thing we will leave here with is a strong sense that Ukraine is willing to do difficult things, just as the Russians will have to do difficult things, to end this "conflict" or at least to suspend it in some way. Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

Despite this, the American diplomat did not want to reveal the details of the potential peace treaty. He continues to assure that neither country will be able to win on the battlefield.

According to Rubio, the Russian army does not have the strength to conquer all of Ukraine, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine will allegedly not be able to liberate all of the territory occupied by the enemy in the next few years.