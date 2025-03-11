Watch: Hundreds of drones attacked different regions of Russia at once

On the night of March 11, a powerful “blow” thundered again on the territory of the aggressor country, Russia. The Russian authorities claim that Ukraine carried out a massive attack involving hundreds of attack drones. Explosions were heard in various regions of Russia.

Drone attack on Russia on March 11 — what is known

Representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense have already made an official statement on this matter.

They stated that on the night of March 11, the aggressor country was allegedly attacked by hundreds of Ukrainian drones.

Moreover, the defense ministry claims that 337 of them were allegedly shot down.

In Domodedovo, Moscow Region, the Miratorg parking lot caught fire after a UAV attack.

Train traffic through Domodedovo railway station both towards Moscow and the region has been stopped.

What is important to understand is that APH "Miratorg" is one of the leaders in the production of meat products in Russia.

This time, 10 regions of Russia were hit by powerful strikes by Ukrainian forces.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that:

91 UAVs allegedly shot down over Moscow region,

126 — over Kursk,

38 — above Bryansk,

25 — above Belgorodskaya,

22 — over Ryazanskaya,

10 — over Kaluga,

8 each — over Lipetsk and Orlovskaya,

6 — over Voronezhskaya

3 — over the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that the Russian authorities are hiding data on Ukraine's successful strikes on Russian targets and on how many drones the air defense system failed to destroy.