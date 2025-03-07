Russia's new attack on Ukraine — gas and energy infrastructure under attack

On the night of March 7, the aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure. Drones and missiles attacked various regions of the country.
Points of attention
- Ukrainians are urged to stay in shelters and monitor official reports due to the threat of repeated attacks on energy facilities.
- Besides the energy infrastructure, a civilian facility in Kharkiv was also targeted by the Russian army, resulting in injuries and a rescue operation to save a woman from under the rubble.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 7 — what is known
The fact of the attack was officially confirmed by the head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko.
As the head of the department noted, the main goal of this air attack by the enemy is to destroy energy facilities in various regions of the country.
Galushchenko also reported that electricity and gas supply facilities were damaged as a result of the shelling.
Against this background, the head of the department urged Ukrainians to remain in shelters due to the threat of repeated attacks and to monitor official reports regarding the situation in the energy system.
It is also worth noting that this morning the Russian army attacked a civilian infrastructure facility in Kharkiv, resulting in 5 people being injured, and one woman was pulled alive from under the rubble.
