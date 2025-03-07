Russia's new attack on Ukraine — gas and energy infrastructure under attack

On the night of March 7, the aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure. Drones and missiles attacked various regions of the country.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 7 — what is known

The fact of the attack was officially confirmed by the head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko.

As the head of the department noted, the main goal of this air attack by the enemy is to destroy energy facilities in various regions of the country.

Galushchenko also reported that electricity and gas supply facilities were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Energy and gas infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine is again under massive missile and drone fire. Where possible, rescuers and energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences. All necessary measures are being taken to stabilize energy and gas supplies. Herman Galushchenko Head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of the department urged Ukrainians to remain in shelters due to the threat of repeated attacks and to monitor official reports regarding the situation in the energy system.