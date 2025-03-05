Recently, the media learned that the teams of US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are secretly negotiating to “resurrect” the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The only country currently ready to oppose this alliance is Germany.

Germany will try to prevent the commissioning of Nord Stream

As journalists have learned, the German government is currently actively studying and analyzing the leverage it has at its disposal.

Official Berlin realizes that the secret plan of the US and Russia to revive Nord Stream is indeed realistic, so Germany must react clearly and promptly to prevent such a development.

Recently, Bild and the Financial Times warned that secret negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks between representatives of Russia and the United States regarding the alleged potential purchase of a damaged gas pipeline across the Baltic Sea by American investors.

It was also learned that the former US ambassador to Berlin, Richard Grenell, participated in such secret negotiations.

Commenting on this information to journalists, the diplomat ironically stated: "Come on, publish that I am involved in this wild story."

Moreover, Grenell called the reporter a "crackpot." He also calls the data "fake news."