God loves the Trinity. Ukraine is preparing a new "gift" for Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

God loves the Trinity. Ukraine is preparing a new "gift" for Putin

Crimean bridge again at risk
Читати українською
Source:  Observer

According to the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Neizhpapa, "active discussions" are currently underway about a third attack on the Crimean Bridge. He also stressed that he is optimistic about the possibility of its final destruction.

Points of attention

  • Despite Russian efforts to counter naval drone raids, Ukrainian specialists have adapted drones into high-speed strike platforms with added capabilities.
  • Russia's occupation of Crimea and the illegal construction of the Crimean Bridge have escalated tensions between Ukraine and Russia, highlighting the strategic importance of the ongoing conflict.

Crimean bridge again at risk

Neizhpapa recalled that two previous powerful strikes from Ukraine damaged automobile and railway structures.

This is why Russian soldiers are no longer able to transport heavy wagons across the railway bridge.

The Russians understand that we are actively discussing the third operation. There is a saying: "God loves trinity."

Oleksiy Neizhpapa

Oleksiy Neizhpapa

Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, the war against the aggressor country Russia has already turned into a technological race, in which drones play one of the main roles.

Oleksiy Neizhpapa does not hide that Russia has managed to create truly "quite effective" methods of countering naval drone raids.

However, this did not stop Ukrainian specialists — they turned drones into high-speed strike platforms.

As you know, engineers added anti-aircraft guns to shoot down helicopters, as well as FPV drones.

What is important to understand is that Russia, which occupied the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014, later illegally built a bridge across the Kerch Strait. The Crimean Bridge is two crossings (a road and a rail bridge) that connect Crimea with Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Czech President proposes new plan for Ukraine's victory
Pavel calls on Ukraine's allies to unite
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's team launches a powerful information attack on Ukraine
What to expect next from Trump and his team
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The 800 billion euro plan. What is known about the new EU decision on Ukraine
Details of the EU's new ambitious plan for Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?