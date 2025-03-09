God loves the Trinity. Ukraine is preparing a new "gift" for Putin

According to the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Neizhpapa, "active discussions" are currently underway about a third attack on the Crimean Bridge. He also stressed that he is optimistic about the possibility of its final destruction.
Points of attention
- Despite Russian efforts to counter naval drone raids, Ukrainian specialists have adapted drones into high-speed strike platforms with added capabilities.
- Russia's occupation of Crimea and the illegal construction of the Crimean Bridge have escalated tensions between Ukraine and Russia, highlighting the strategic importance of the ongoing conflict.
Crimean bridge again at risk
Neizhpapa recalled that two previous powerful strikes from Ukraine damaged automobile and railway structures.
This is why Russian soldiers are no longer able to transport heavy wagons across the railway bridge.
According to him, the war against the aggressor country Russia has already turned into a technological race, in which drones play one of the main roles.
Oleksiy Neizhpapa does not hide that Russia has managed to create truly "quite effective" methods of countering naval drone raids.
However, this did not stop Ukrainian specialists — they turned drones into high-speed strike platforms.
As you know, engineers added anti-aircraft guns to shoot down helicopters, as well as FPV drones.
What is important to understand is that Russia, which occupied the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014, later illegally built a bridge across the Kerch Strait. The Crimean Bridge is two crossings (a road and a rail bridge) that connect Crimea with Russia.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-