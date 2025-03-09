God loves the Trinity. Ukraine is preparing a new "gift" for Putin

According to the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Neizhpapa, "active discussions" are currently underway about a third attack on the Crimean Bridge. He also stressed that he is optimistic about the possibility of its final destruction.

Crimean bridge again at risk

Neizhpapa recalled that two previous powerful strikes from Ukraine damaged automobile and railway structures.

This is why Russian soldiers are no longer able to transport heavy wagons across the railway bridge.

The Russians understand that we are actively discussing the third operation. There is a saying: "God loves trinity." Oleksiy Neizhpapa Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, the war against the aggressor country Russia has already turned into a technological race, in which drones play one of the main roles.

Oleksiy Neizhpapa does not hide that Russia has managed to create truly "quite effective" methods of countering naval drone raids.

However, this did not stop Ukrainian specialists — they turned drones into high-speed strike platforms.

As you know, engineers added anti-aircraft guns to shoot down helicopters, as well as FPV drones.