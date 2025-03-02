Czech President proposes new plan for Ukraine's victory
Czech President proposes new plan for Ukraine's victory

Pavel calls on Ukraine's allies to unite
Source:  online.ua

Czech leader Petr Pavel calls on all allies of Kyiv to create a "broad coalition" of states in support of a just peace in Ukraine.

  • Pavel's proposal highlights the importance of global solidarity in supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and preventing further aggression.
  • The Czech Republic stands firm in its commitment to a peaceful resolution in Ukraine and discourages any form of surrender to aggressors.

According to the Czech President, now is the time to "think about creating a broad coalition that would strive for a just peace in Ukraine."

"Peace" on the aggressor's terms is called capitulation and will only encourage all current and future aggressors. The free world must stand up to evil.

His statement came after the administration of US President Donald Trump engaged in a dispute with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

On February 28, the head of the White House cynically accused his Ukrainian counterpart of "gambling with World War III."

He (Putin) occupied a large part of Ukraine, Crimea. It was since 2014… There was President Obama, President Trump, President Biden, now President Trump again. May God bless him and give him the opportunity to stop the war. But since 2014, no one has stopped him,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded.

