Czech President proposes new plan for Ukraine's victory

Czech leader Petr Pavel calls on all allies of Kyiv to create a "broad coalition" of states in support of a just peace in Ukraine.

Pavel calls on Ukraine's allies to unite

According to the Czech President, now is the time to "think about creating a broad coalition that would strive for a just peace in Ukraine."

"Peace" on the aggressor's terms is called capitulation and will only encourage all current and future aggressors. The free world must stand up to evil. Peter Pavel President of the Czech Republic

His statement came after the administration of US President Donald Trump engaged in a dispute with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

The time has come to start considering a broad coalition of willing for just peace in Ukraine. “Peace” on terms of the aggressor is called a capitulation and would only encourage all current and future aggressors. Free world must stand up to the evil. — Petr Pavel (@prezidentpavel) March 1, 2025

On February 28, the head of the White House cynically accused his Ukrainian counterpart of "gambling with World War III."