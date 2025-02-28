Is Europe capable of independently providing Ukraine with weapons — expert's opinion

Oleg Katkov, a military expert and editor-in-chief of Defense Express, noted that Europe is now realizing that they must independently ensure their own security architecture.
Is Europe capable of independently providing Ukraine with weapons?
Katkov said that Trump came to power with the phrase that he would not help Ukraine with weapons on the previous terms.
According to him, now supplies from the US are not renewed as before every 2-3 weeks, when Ukraine received $1.5 billion for ammunition. So far, we have the same situation as exactly a year ago: from January to April 2024, US aid to Ukraine was not provided because Republicans blocked funding.
Will Europe be able to fully compensate for all American aid? If Europe purchases the same amount of weapons from the US, then, without a doubt, it will be able to. If we are talking about a transition, for example, Europe will take all the Ukrainian Bradleys that need to be serviced, purchased ammunition, engines for them, etc., and replace them with its own infantry fighting vehicles, then this is not a realistic scenario. It is also unrealistic, for example, to replace 200 units of M777 howitzers or about a thousand M113 armored personnel carriers.
In his opinion, regarding ammunition, Europe should definitely purchase them now in much larger quantities. After all, the US transferred 1 million ammunition once a year, which is the average rate of supply of 155 mm shells. And Europe completed the well-known initiative "1 million shells per year" in a year and a half. And these were not ammunition that were only produced in the EU, but those that were both produced and purchased.
