According to the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Grinchuk, the criminal war unleashed by Russia has caused damage to Ukraine's ecology of 70 billion hryvnias.

What is known about the environmental damage caused by the criminal war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine?

Grinchuk emphasized that as a result of the large-scale invasion of the Russian occupation army into Ukraine, 3 million hectares of forest were destroyed, more than 6,500 environmental crimes were recorded, and 180 million tons of carbon dioxide were emitted.

The Minister noted that almost a third of Ukraine's territory still remains a mine hazard zone.

Grinchuk added that environmental damage is estimated at at least UAH 70 billion, but in reality this figure is probably much higher.

Russian missile

The relocation of over 6 million Ukrainian citizens to other countries caused additional emissions of 3.3 million tons of CO2.

According to the minister, Ukraine is determined to hold the aggressor country accountable for the environmental crimes it has committed.

Currently, the Russian Federation is presented as an anti-ecological destroyer, bent on predatory domination over both Ukraine and the natural world.

What is known about Russia's recent environmental crimes?

According to Dmitry Volovik, director of the Azov Sea National Nature Park, a large-scale oil spill occurred in the Sea of Azov after the accident of the Russian tankers Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239.

Volovyk noted that as a result of the accident, part of the coast in the Zaporizhia region was polluted, in particular, the Azov National Nature Park.

According to him, it is currently not possible to accurately determine the level of pollution in the Sea of Azov and coastal soils due to the fact that Ukraine does not have access to the territories occupied by Russia.