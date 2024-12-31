The war unleashed by Russia caused environmental damage to Ukraine of UAH 70 billion
The war unleashed by Russia caused environmental damage to Ukraine of UAH 70 billion

forest fire
Source:  Forbes

According to the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Grinchuk, the criminal war unleashed by Russia has caused damage to Ukraine's ecology of 70 billion hryvnias.

  • Russia's war on Ukraine has resulted in significant environmental damage estimated at UAH 70 billion, including destruction of forests and CO2 emissions.
  • The displacement of citizens during the conflict led to additional CO2 emissions, posing a threat to the ecological state of Ukraine.
  • Ukraine is committed to holding Russia accountable for environmental crimes committed during the war, with efforts to address the significant destruction caused.
  • Recent environmental crimes by Russia include a large-scale oil spill in the Sea of Azov, further highlighting the ecological devastation in the region.
  • Despite challenges in accessing occupied territories, Ukraine continues to assess the environmental impact and strive for environmental protection and restoration.

What is known about the environmental damage caused by the criminal war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine?

Grinchuk emphasized that as a result of the large-scale invasion of the Russian occupation army into Ukraine, 3 million hectares of forest were destroyed, more than 6,500 environmental crimes were recorded, and 180 million tons of carbon dioxide were emitted.

The Minister noted that almost a third of Ukraine's territory still remains a mine hazard zone.

Grinchuk added that environmental damage is estimated at at least UAH 70 billion, but in reality this figure is probably much higher.

Russian missile

The relocation of over 6 million Ukrainian citizens to other countries caused additional emissions of 3.3 million tons of CO2.

According to the minister, Ukraine is determined to hold the aggressor country accountable for the environmental crimes it has committed.

Currently, the Russian Federation is presented as an anti-ecological destroyer, bent on predatory domination over both Ukraine and the natural world.

What is known about Russia's recent environmental crimes?

According to Dmitry Volovik, director of the Azov Sea National Nature Park, a large-scale oil spill occurred in the Sea of Azov after the accident of the Russian tankers Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239. 

Volovyk noted that as a result of the accident, part of the coast in the Zaporizhia region was polluted, in particular, the Azov National Nature Park.

According to him, it is currently not possible to accurately determine the level of pollution in the Sea of Azov and coastal soils due to the fact that Ukraine does not have access to the territories occupied by Russia.

