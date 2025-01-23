Russia's war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy named the key to peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that energy resources, primarily oil, are one of the most important keys to forcing Russia to make peace.
Zelenskyy named the key to peace
The head of the Ukrainian state said this in his address.
Zelensky added that Europe needs to work more with America and other partners in the world, rather than with Russia, regarding energy resources.
We are preparing our diplomacy, our international communication, to guarantee strong positions not only for Ukraine, but also for our entire Europe.
Trump found a way to stop Russia's war against Ukraine
US President Donald Trump has said he intends to appeal to Saudi Arabia and OPEC to work together to lower world oil prices, which, he said, could "instantly" stop Russia's war against Ukraine.
He stated this on January 23 during the World Economic Forum in Davos.
I'm also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to lower the price of oil — you have to lower it.
He emphasized that this should have happened before the US presidential election.
In his opinion, "if the price had fallen, the Russian-Ukrainian war would have ended immediately."
Trump emphasized that currently world oil prices are quite high, which contributes to the continuation of the war in Ukraine.
