Russia's war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy named the key to peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that energy resources, primarily oil, are one of the most important keys to forcing Russia to make peace.

Zelenskyy named the key to peace

The head of the Ukrainian state said this in his address.

We are coordinating our international work, today there were relevant meetings, and primarily regarding the United States of America and our European partners. Peace through strength is possible, we are absolutely sure of this. The main thing is not to slow down and to put pressure. To put pressure on Russia, on the only subject that wants this war, that is guilty of this war. It is Russia that is trying to drag out the aggression and occupation. Of course, energy resources and specifically oil are one of the most important keys to peace, to real security. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky added that Europe needs to work more with America and other partners in the world, rather than with Russia, regarding energy resources.

We are preparing our diplomacy, our international communication, to guarantee strong positions not only for Ukraine, but also for our entire Europe.

Trump found a way to stop Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said he intends to appeal to Saudi Arabia and OPEC to work together to lower world oil prices, which, he said, could "instantly" stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

He stated this on January 23 during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

I'm also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to lower the price of oil — you have to lower it.

He emphasized that this should have happened before the US presidential election.

In his opinion, "if the price had fallen, the Russian-Ukrainian war would have ended immediately."

Trump emphasized that currently world oil prices are quite high, which contributes to the continuation of the war in Ukraine.