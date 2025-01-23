Trump promised to achieve a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine — exactly how
Trump promised to achieve a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine — exactly how

Trump
Source:  Ukrinform

US President Donald Trump's team will work on a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, ending a war that has had no analogues since World War II.

  • President Donald Trump and his team are working on a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine to end the war that has been compared to World War II.
  • Trump demands Putin to end the war against Ukraine and offers a solution through economic agreements, emphasizing the importance of achieving peace for millions affected.
  • The American leader threatened Russia with imposing harsh sanctions if a ceasefire agreement is not reached soon, highlighting the urgency of the situation.
  • Trump believes that lowering oil prices through negotiations with Saudi Arabia could facilitate an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
  • The potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine could have far-reaching consequences and bring relief to the millions of Ukrainians and Russians suffering from the war.

Trump found a way to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump announced his team's intention to work on a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

The American leader spoke about this at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Even before I became president, my team negotiated a ceasefire in Gaza... We will work to achieve a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He emphasized that the war is a tragedy that has had no analogues for decades.

Thousands have died in this war, the likes of which no one has seen since World War II. Millions of Ukrainians and Russians are suffering.

At the same time, the US leader announced the start of actions to end the war in Ukraine.

Our efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement between Russia and Ukraine have, I hope, already begun. It is so important to achieve this.

Donald Trump also said that Saudi Arabia would invest $600 billion in the American economy.

"We will negotiate for Saudi Arabia to lower oil prices. If prices go down, the war between Russia and Ukraine will stop," the US president said.

He emphasized that this should have happened before the US presidential election.

If the price had fallen, the Russian-Ukrainian war would have ended immediately, Trump believes.

Trump demands Putin end war against Ukraine

Trump addressed the illegitimate Russian president through his social network Truth Social.

I don't want to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people and have always had a very good relationship with Putin. Russia helped us win World War II, at the cost of nearly 60 million lives. I'm going to do Russia, whose economy is collapsing, and President Putin a very big favor. Make a deal now and stop this senseless war! It's only going to get worse!

Trump threatened Russia that without an agreement to end the war in Ukraine in the near future, he will have no choice but to impose the harshest sanctions against Russia.

If we don't make a "deal," then in the near future, I will have no choice but to impose high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on everything Russia sells to the United States and other participating countries.

