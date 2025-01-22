US President Donald Trump has categorically called on Russia to end the war against Ukraine. Otherwise, the American president is threatening to impose new sanctions and tariffs on all Russian exports to the US.

Trump demands Putin end the war against Ukraine

Trump addressed the illegitimate Russian president through his social network Truth Social.

I don't want to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people and have always had a very good relationship with Putin. Russia helped us win World War II, at the cost of nearly 60,000,000 lives. I'm going to do Russia, whose economy is collapsing, and President Putin a very big favor. Make a deal now and stop this senseless war! It's only going to get worse!

Trump threatened Russia that without an agreement to end the war in Ukraine in the near future, he will have no choice but to impose the harshest sanctions against Russia.

If we don't make a "deal," then in the near future, I will have no choice but to impose high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on everything Russia sells to the United States and other participating countries. Share

Screenshot of Trump's post

The US President added that the war must be ended. He once again reminded that it would "never have started" if he were the US president. Trump added that there are two ways to end the war — the easy way and the hard way.

"The easy way is always better. It's time to make a deal. No more lives must be lost!" Trump stressed.

Difficult times have come for Russia.

German energy analyst Tom O'Donnell draws attention to the fact that the energy empire of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been hit by a triple blow, and the new US President Donald Trump may even "bury" it.

The German analyst points out that the Russian energy sector has experienced a series of events that have harmed oil exports. Share

It is impossible to ignore the fact that after the US sanctions, the Kremlin's key trading allies, namely China and India, closed their ports to Russian tankers.