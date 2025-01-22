Trump harshly appealed to Putin regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine
Читати українською
US President Donald Trump has categorically called on Russia to end the war against Ukraine. Otherwise, the American president is threatening to impose new sanctions and tariffs on all Russian exports to the US.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump has vehemently called on Russian President Putin to end the war against Ukraine, warning of new sanctions and tariffs on Russian exports to the US.
  • The strained relations between the US and Russia are exacerbated by the unresolved situation in Eastern Ukraine, with analysts viewing a chance to weaken Putin's energy empire through sanctions.
  • The closure of ports to Russian tankers by key trading partners like China and India could further worsen the economic plight of Russia, putting pressure on Putin to negotiate an end to the conflict.
  • Trump's threats of harsh sanctions against Russia indicate his willingness to use economic leverage to compel Putin to agree to a resolution regarding the war in Ukraine.
  • The energy sector in Russia, a significant source of revenue, has already been impacted by a series of events including US sanctions and port closures, signaling potential vulnerability to further sanctions under the new US Presidency.

Trump demands Putin end the war against Ukraine

Trump addressed the illegitimate Russian president through his social network Truth Social.

I don't want to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people and have always had a very good relationship with Putin. Russia helped us win World War II, at the cost of nearly 60,000,000 lives. I'm going to do Russia, whose economy is collapsing, and President Putin a very big favor. Make a deal now and stop this senseless war! It's only going to get worse!

Trump threatened Russia that without an agreement to end the war in Ukraine in the near future, he will have no choice but to impose the harshest sanctions against Russia.

If we don't make a "deal," then in the near future, I will have no choice but to impose high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on everything Russia sells to the United States and other participating countries.

Screenshot of Trump's post

The US President added that the war must be ended. He once again reminded that it would "never have started" if he were the US president. Trump added that there are two ways to end the war — the easy way and the hard way.

"The easy way is always better. It's time to make a deal. No more lives must be lost!" Trump stressed.

Difficult times have come for Russia.

German energy analyst Tom O'Donnell draws attention to the fact that the energy empire of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been hit by a triple blow, and the new US President Donald Trump may even "bury" it.

The German analyst points out that the Russian energy sector has experienced a series of events that have harmed oil exports.

It is impossible to ignore the fact that after the US sanctions, the Kremlin's key trading allies, namely China and India, closed their ports to Russian tankers.

The latest sanctions could significantly hurt Moscow, and sanctions against Russian oil could become a key weapon that President-elect Donald Trump can use as leverage to pressure Vladimir Putin.

