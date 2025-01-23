Putin responds to Trump's ultimatum to end the war

The Kremlin has reacted to US President Donald Trump's statement about the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Russia if an agreement is not reached to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
- The Kremlin was not intimidated by the US president's statements regarding new sanctions against Russia.
- Putin noted that Russia is open to a mutually respectful dialogue with the United States, but is waiting for appropriate signals.
- Trump has issued an ultimatum to end the war in Ukraine and is threatening Russia with tough sanctions.
- The US President called for an agreement to end the war and identified two ways - easy and hard.
Putin allegedly not intimidated by Trump's statements
As Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, the Kremlin did not see anything fundamentally new in Trump's statements.
He noted that Trump likes to use sanctions mechanisms, and that during his first presidential term, he became one of the US leaders who most often resorted to such actions.
The spokesman also stressed that Russia remains “open to an equal and mutually respectful dialogue” with the United States, similar to the one that existed during Trump’s first term.
At the same time, he explained that Moscow is waiting for appropriate signals for this, which have not yet been received.
Trump harshly appealed to Putin regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump addressed the illegitimate Russian president through his social network Truth Social.
Trump threatened Russia that without an agreement to end the war in Ukraine in the near future, he will have no choice but to impose the harshest sanctions against Russia.
The US president added that the war must be ended. He once again reminded that it would "never have started" if he were the US president. Trump added that there are two ways to end the war — the easy way and the hard way.
The easy way is always better. It's time to make a deal. No more lives must be lost! — emphasized Trump.
