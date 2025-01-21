Time magazine experts have drawn attention to how new US President Donald Trump has begun to speak publicly about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. They believe that the head of the White House has all the tools to destroy the hostile regime.
Points of attention
- Putin is destroying Russia's economy by continuing the war against Ukraine.
- Trump changed his position on Putin after learning what was really happening in Russia.
Putin is pushing Russia to the brink
As Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, president of the Yale University Leadership Institute, notes, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation has reduced reinvestment in its industrial base and seized control of many private enterprises.
It was Russia's war against Ukraine that absorbed its mighty industrial power.
Moreover, he predicts that if sanctions are applied correctly, the Russian economy will hang in the balance until Easter.
Why Trump changed his attitude towards Putin
Experts believe that this happened precisely when the US president learned how weak the Russian economy had become due to the dictator's rule.
According to analysts, the Kremlin has managed to use up its reserves for a rainy day, and Trump has all the tools at his disposal to take advantage of this.
First of all, we are talking about oil revenues as a powerful deterrent.
