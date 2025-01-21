Time magazine experts have drawn attention to how new US President Donald Trump has begun to speak publicly about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. They believe that the head of the White House has all the tools to destroy the hostile regime.

Putin is pushing Russia to the brink

As Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, president of the Yale University Leadership Institute, notes, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation has reduced reinvestment in its industrial base and seized control of many private enterprises.

It was Russia's war against Ukraine that absorbed its mighty industrial power.

Russia is in real trouble, as its economy is collapsing, Putin is collapsing Russia. And more importantly, Trump's return could throw Russia's economy off a cliff, could deal a fatal blow to Putin's faltering regime, the professor believes. Share

Moreover, he predicts that if sanctions are applied correctly, the Russian economy will hang in the balance until Easter.

That Trump's return could end Putin's rule seemed unthinkable a few weeks ago. Share

Why Trump changed his attitude towards Putin

Experts believe that this happened precisely when the US president learned how weak the Russian economy had become due to the dictator's rule.

Putin is cannibalizing the productive economy to fund his war machine. If Putin loses the windfall of oil revenues that has sustained him for the past three years, then Putin's regime will almost certainly collapse. Share

According to analysts, the Kremlin has managed to use up its reserves for a rainy day, and Trump has all the tools at his disposal to take advantage of this.

First of all, we are talking about oil revenues as a powerful deterrent.