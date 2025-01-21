Trump classified Spain as an ally of Russia — Madrid reacted

The new head of the White House, Donald Trump, has once again publicly disgraced himself - he mistakenly called Spain a BRICS member country and also began threatening it with tariffs.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump made a mistake by calling Spain a BRICS member and threatening it with tariffs.
- Against this backdrop, Madrid recalled its alliance with the United States.
Trump made another serious mistake
The new US president unexpectedly announced that Spain is part of the BRICS when a journalist asked him about NATO countries, such as Spain, that do not meet NATO's minimum defense spending of 2% of GDP.
What is important to understand is that BRICS was formed by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, later joined by South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.
First, Donald Trump started complaining that "Spain has very low defense spending," and then he decided to think about BRICS.
Moreover, the American leader once again threatened to impose tariffs on the BRICS countries.
According to Trump, he intends to impose at least a 100 percent tariff on the business they do with the United States.
How Spain responded to Trump's mistake and accusations
Interestingly, official Madrid does not hide its surprise after what the new head of the White House said.
Thus, the head of the Spanish Ministry of Education, Pilar Alegría, who is a government spokesperson, admitted that she does not understand why Trump made such a statement.
Pilar Alegría pointed out that Spain has been a loyal member of NATO for the past four decades, and the Spanish government considers the US a "true ally."
Interestingly, this is not the first time Donald Trump has shocked the world with his mistakes. For example, during his first term, he confused China and North Korea.
