Trump classified Spain as an ally of Russia — Madrid reacted

The new head of the White House, Donald Trump, has once again publicly disgraced himself - he mistakenly called Spain a BRICS member country and also began threatening it with tariffs.

Trump made another serious mistake

The new US president unexpectedly announced that Spain is part of the BRICS when a journalist asked him about NATO countries, such as Spain, that do not meet NATO's minimum defense spending of 2% of GDP.

What is important to understand is that BRICS was formed by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, later joined by South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

First, Donald Trump started complaining that "Spain has very low defense spending," and then he decided to think about BRICS.

Spain is a BRICS country. Do you know what a BRICS country is? You will find out. Donald Trump President of the United States

Moreover, the American leader once again threatened to impose tariffs on the BRICS countries.

According to Trump, he intends to impose at least a 100 percent tariff on the business they do with the United States.

How Spain responded to Trump's mistake and accusations

Interestingly, official Madrid does not hide its surprise after what the new head of the White House said.

Thus, the head of the Spanish Ministry of Education, Pilar Alegría, who is a government spokesperson, admitted that she does not understand why Trump made such a statement.

"I don't know if President Trump's statement was the result of confusion, but I can confirm that Spain is not a member of BRICS," the official noted. Share

Pilar Alegría pointed out that Spain has been a loyal member of NATO for the past four decades, and the Spanish government considers the US a "true ally."