What a "sustainable peace" for Ukraine should look like — NATO Secretary General's explanation

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, "lasting peace" for Ukraine will only come when the aggressor country Russia is unable to carry out a new invasion.

Rutte voiced his vision

Journalists asked the NATO Secretary General what the concept of "sustainable peace for Ukraine" means to him personally.

The shortest answer to your question is (such a peace that) Putin will never again try to seize a single square kilometer of Ukrainian territory. When he knows that there are deterrent, defensive measures in place that ensure that Ukraine can no longer be attacked. Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

According to him, as of today, the efforts of most Alliance members are aimed at providing Ukraine with everything necessary to continue the fight.

First of all, we are talking about direct aid supplies, the "Czech initiative" to purchase ammunition for Ukraine around the world, and investments by allies in the production of weapons by the Ukrainian defense industry.

Against this background, Mark Rutte pointed to the ongoing negotiations in the "coalition of the determined" format under the leadership of France and Britain.