What a "sustainable peace" for Ukraine should look like — NATO Secretary General's explanation

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, "lasting peace" for Ukraine will only come when the aggressor country Russia is unable to carry out a new invasion.
- Efforts are focused on providing Ukraine with necessary resources for defense, including direct aid supplies and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.
- Strategic coalitions and negotiations, coupled with military assistance totalling over $20 billion, are key elements in achieving sustainable peace in Ukraine.
Rutte voiced his vision
Journalists asked the NATO Secretary General what the concept of "sustainable peace for Ukraine" means to him personally.
According to him, as of today, the efforts of most Alliance members are aimed at providing Ukraine with everything necessary to continue the fight.
First of all, we are talking about direct aid supplies, the "Czech initiative" to purchase ammunition for Ukraine around the world, and investments by allies in the production of weapons by the Ukrainian defense industry.
Against this background, Mark Rutte pointed to the ongoing negotiations in the "coalition of the determined" format under the leadership of France and Britain.
What is important to understand is that during the first three months of this year, NATO members transferred military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine totaling over $20 billion.
