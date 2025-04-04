The Russian dictator's representative, Kirill Dmitriev, made a new, loud statement after talks at the White House. According to him, some security guarantees for Ukraine "may be acceptable."
Points of attention
- The Kremlin's openness to security guarantees for Kyiv contrasts with previous demands for Ukraine's demilitarization and opposition to European peacekeepers.
- The recent developments underscore a significant departure from Russia's usual positions on Ukraine, posing new challenges and opportunities for diplomatic relations.
What was Dmitriev talking about?
Dmitriev began to cynically lie that Ukraine had attacked Russian energy facilities.
Despite this, he added that negotiations with Donald Trump's representative had a "positive outcome."
According to him, Putin's team is allegedly currently open to security guarantees for Kyiv.
Against this background, he categorically rejected Ukraine's accession to NATO as "absolutely impossible."
American journalists point out that the new statement by Putin's representative is a departure from the Kremlin's usual position.
The Russian dictator previously claimed that peace would only be possible if Ukraine was "demilitarized," while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow was "categorically" opposed to European troops acting as peacekeepers.
