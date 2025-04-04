The Russian dictator's representative, Kirill Dmitriev, made a new, loud statement after talks at the White House. According to him, some security guarantees for Ukraine "may be acceptable."

What was Dmitriev talking about?

Dmitriev began to cynically lie that Ukraine had attacked Russian energy facilities.

Despite this, he added that negotiations with Donald Trump's representative had a "positive outcome."

According to him, Putin's team is allegedly currently open to security guarantees for Kyiv.

"Some security guarantees in one form or another may be acceptable," Kirill Dmitriev said, but did not explain what they were.

Against this background, he categorically rejected Ukraine's accession to NATO as "absolutely impossible."

American journalists point out that the new statement by Putin's representative is a departure from the Kremlin's usual position.