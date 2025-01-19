Trump's peace deal to end war takes shape

According to The New York Times, the preliminary outlines of the new US President Donald Trump's future peace agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine have already been determined.

What is known about Trump's intentions?

Joe Biden and Donald Trump's entourage often say that it will not be possible to expel Russia from all occupied territories of Ukraine.

It is quite possible that its troops will remain in approximately 20 percent of the occupied territory.

The Republican team suggests that this will take place within the framework of an armistice similar to the one that stopped the Korean War in 1953.

The main goal now is to ensure that Putin does not take advantage of the cessation of hostilities to rearm, recruit and train new forces, and launch a new invasion.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that only NATO membership will deter Russia from a new attack.

What Trump's peace deal could be like

According to journalists, a ceasefire could be ensured by European peacekeeping forces.

The key point will be whether Trump wants to preserve the US's central role, which consists of providing intelligence, weapons, and allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory. Share

The new US president himself has stated many times that Russia's war against Ukraine is a problem for Europe, not the United States.

Jake Sullivan believes it is crucial for Trump to do what many members of his party hate: continue military support.

"A good deal for America means we need leverage," he said. Share

What is important to understand is that the Kremlin wants a much bigger deal — one in which the US would withdraw its weapons and troops from Europe, but Trump has not yet commented on these demands.