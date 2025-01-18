Bolton warned about the main danger from Trump for Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

Former adviser to new US President Donald Trump, John Bolton, said that the Republican leader really wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine as soon as possible, but the conditions under which this will happen are not very important to him.

  • Bolton warns that the duration of the ceasefire could lead to the establishment of new borders between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Blinken believes that Trump's team has all the prerequisites to make a "good deal" for Ukraine.

Trump may make wrong decisions

Trump wants to end the war as soon as possible after taking office, and he doesn't particularly care under what conditions it is achieved. He just wants to get it over with.

He believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may be interested in reaching an agreement on a ceasefire and establishing demarcation lines based on the current situation on the front, NHK writes.

And the longer this ceasefire lasts, the greater the likelihood that these lines will become the new border between Russia and Ukraine, John Bolton predicted.

What Biden's team says

According to the head of the State Department, Anthony Blinken, the team of the new US President Donald Trump has the necessary prerequisites to reach a good agreement for Ukraine to end the war waged by Russia.

The head of American diplomacy recalled the steps taken by Joe Biden's team, thanks to which "Putin's plan to wipe Ukraine off the map and incorporate it into Russia" was not implemented.

According to Anthony Blinken, the fact that Ukraine has survived is the most important victory so far.

He also emphasized that the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy is becoming increasingly noticeable.

We see the impact on its future, its inability to invest in critical sectors of the future that could become a source of strength for Russia.

The economic situation in the Russian Federation continues to deteriorate rapidly.

I believe that the new administration is in a position where, when and if the Ukrainians want and decide (to negotiate, — ed.), it can help reach a good deal.

