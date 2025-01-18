Former adviser to new US President Donald Trump, John Bolton, said that the Republican leader really wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine as soon as possible, but the conditions under which this will happen are not very important to him.
Points of attention
- Bolton warns that the duration of the ceasefire could lead to the establishment of new borders between Russia and Ukraine.
- Blinken believes that Trump's team has all the prerequisites to make a "good deal" for Ukraine.
Trump may make wrong decisions
He believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may be interested in reaching an agreement on a ceasefire and establishing demarcation lines based on the current situation on the front, NHK writes.
What Biden's team says
According to the head of the State Department, Anthony Blinken, the team of the new US President Donald Trump has the necessary prerequisites to reach a good agreement for Ukraine to end the war waged by Russia.
The head of American diplomacy recalled the steps taken by Joe Biden's team, thanks to which "Putin's plan to wipe Ukraine off the map and incorporate it into Russia" was not implemented.
According to Anthony Blinken, the fact that Ukraine has survived is the most important victory so far.
He also emphasized that the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy is becoming increasingly noticeable.
The economic situation in the Russian Federation continues to deteriorate rapidly.
