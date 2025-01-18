The international community cannot ignore the fact that the aggressor country Russia is arming its troops beyond their needs in the war against Ukraine. The German Ministry of Defense believes that the Russian Federation is actively preparing to invade NATO.
Points of attention
- The Russian armed forces are replenished with new tanks, missiles, and drones every month.
- Russia's rearmament poses a serious threat to Germany and Europe.
- The probability of a Russian attack on NATO in the coming years is not very high.
Russia is set for a world war
A new warning on this issue was issued by Major General Christian Freuding, Head of the Planning and Command Staff at the Ministry of Defense.
According to him, the Russian Armed Forces can not only compensate for their large-scale losses in personnel and material resources on their own and with the support of allies, but also successfully rearm.
He also suggested that an attack by Russian invaders on NATO members in the coming years is unlikely.
Despite this, one cannot ignore the fact that Moscow is clearly actively preparing for this event.
Russia's actions should alarm the West
The head of the Committee on Security and Defense in the European Parliament, Marie Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, also shared her forecast on this matter.
She makes no secret of the fact that she views Russian rearmament as a "huge threat" to Germany and Europe.
What is important to understand is that, despite powerful Western sanctions, the aggressor country was able to expand its military industry and production capacities.
However, quality issues and dependence on foreign technology limit its success.
