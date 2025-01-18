The international community cannot ignore the fact that the aggressor country Russia is arming its troops beyond their needs in the war against Ukraine. The German Ministry of Defense believes that the Russian Federation is actively preparing to invade NATO.

Russia is set for a world war

A new warning on this issue was issued by Major General Christian Freuding, Head of the Planning and Command Staff at the Ministry of Defense.

According to him, the Russian Armed Forces can not only compensate for their large-scale losses in personnel and material resources on their own and with the support of allies, but also successfully rearm.

"The Russian army has more tanks, more ammunition, more missiles, more drones every month. Production is increasing, and stocks in warehouses are growing," Christian Freuding emphasized.

He also suggested that an attack by Russian invaders on NATO members in the coming years is unlikely.

Despite this, one cannot ignore the fact that Moscow is clearly actively preparing for this event.

Russia's actions should alarm the West

The head of the Committee on Security and Defense in the European Parliament, Marie Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, also shared her forecast on this matter.

She makes no secret of the fact that she views Russian rearmament as a "huge threat" to Germany and Europe.

"Russia has a shocking number of troops and a wide range of diverse, powerful equipment," Strack-Zimmermann said in an interview with Welt am Sonntag.

What is important to understand is that, despite powerful Western sanctions, the aggressor country was able to expand its military industry and production capacities.