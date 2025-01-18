Sarah Wagenknecht, leader of the German far-left party Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance, has begun cynically arguing that an immediate halt to arms supplies to Ukraine could stop the war.
- Sarah Wagenknecht thinks she knows how to stop Russia.
- The politician criticizes aid to Ukraine and opposes the introduction of German soldiers into its territory for a peaceful settlement.
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promises to send Ukraine additional aid of 3 billion euros through new borrowing.
Wagenknecht again criticizes aid to Ukraine
A German politician, often called “Putin’s girlfriend,” began cynically lying that the arms supply had not improved Ukraine’s position.
Sarah Wagenknecht is outraged by the fact that Vice Chancellor Robert Gabeke and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius have called for a further €3 billion in aid.
In addition, she opposed the introduction of German soldiers into Ukraine to ensure a peaceful settlement.
According to her, we are talking about Brazil, China, India and Turkey.
Why Scholz is blocking aid to Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he rejects all accusations. He said he should take care of Germany, not just Ukraine.
The German leader added that he is ready to send Ukraine an additional 3 billion euros in aid, provided that the funds are obtained through "net new borrowing."
As Scholz noted, he will not support budget cuts for the sake of Ukraine.
According to him, it is the Germans who will have to decide how to finance further support for Ukraine.
