Sarah Wagenknecht, leader of the German far-left party Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance, has begun cynically arguing that an immediate halt to arms supplies to Ukraine could stop the war.

Wagenknecht again criticizes aid to Ukraine

We should offer Russia an immediate halt to arms supplies if Russia agrees to a ceasefire on the current front line and the start of peace talks. Sarah Wagenknecht Leader of the German far-left party "Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance"

A German politician, often called “Putin’s girlfriend,” began cynically lying that the arms supply had not improved Ukraine’s position.

Sarah Wagenknecht is outraged by the fact that Vice Chancellor Robert Gabeke and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius have called for a further €3 billion in aid.

In addition, she opposed the introduction of German soldiers into Ukraine to ensure a peaceful settlement.

Ukraine needs security guarantees, but they must be provided by neutral states.

According to her, we are talking about Brazil, China, India and Turkey.

Why Scholz is blocking aid to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he rejects all accusations. He said he should take care of Germany, not just Ukraine.

The German leader added that he is ready to send Ukraine an additional 3 billion euros in aid, provided that the funds are obtained through "net new borrowing."

As Scholz noted, he will not support budget cuts for the sake of Ukraine.

This is the path that almost all the countries around us have taken. ... Some people think that we should finance this by cutting pensions, by cutting transfers to local governments, by investing less in roads and railways, by providing less support to the economy. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

According to him, it is the Germans who will have to decide how to finance further support for Ukraine.