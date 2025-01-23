This is the way forward. Rutte supports Trump's intention for tough sanctions against Russia
This is the way forward. Rutte supports Trump's intention for tough sanctions against Russia

Rutte
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte fully supports US President Donald Trump's statements regarding the introduction of further sanctions against Russia as part of a strategy aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Mark Rutte supports Trump's strategy of imposing tough sanctions against Russia as a means to end the war in Ukraine.
  • NATO Secretary General emphasizes the significance of creating a strong position for Ukraine and sees Trump's approach as the way forward.
  • Trump threatens Russia with severe sanctions if an agreement to end the war is not reached soon, stressing the urgent need to stop the conflict.
  • The connection between Putin's war in Ukraine and other global powers like China, North Korea, and Iran is underlined, highlighting the geopolitical complexity of the situation.
  • Trump's call for a quick resolution to the conflict and his willingness to use economic pressure underscore the urgency to prevent further loss of lives in Ukraine.

Rutte supported the introduction of tough sanctions against Russia

The head of the Alliance said this in an interview during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Rutte noted that Trump's threats to impose further economic sanctions against Russia were the right strategy, adding that "this is the way forward."

Trump has said he will ensure a quick end to the war in Ukraine, but has not yet explained how. Later on Thursday, the politician is scheduled to address an audience in Davos via video link.

Refusing to discuss the details of any future ceasefire agreement and saying it was best to focus on putting Kyiv in as strong a position as possible, Rutte drew a connection between Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's war and China, portraying Beijing as part of an "axis" along with North Korea, Iran and Russia.

This is not a conflict between Russia and Ukraine or Russia and Europe. This is a geopolitical issue because of North Korea, China, Iran, and that is why we need to make a good deal.

Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General

The NATO chief explained that a good deal means "you won't see Putin 'high-fiving' Kim Jong-un, Xi Jinping and the mullahs of Iran."

Trump gave Putin an ultimatum

Trump addressed the illegitimate Russian president through his social network Truth Social.

I don't want to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people and have always had a very good relationship with Putin. Russia helped us win World War II, at the cost of nearly 60 million lives. I'm going to do Russia, whose economy is collapsing, and President Putin a very big favor. Make a deal now and stop this senseless war! It's only going to get worse!

Trump threatened Russia that without an agreement to end the war in Ukraine in the near future, he will have no choice but to impose the harshest sanctions against Russia.

If we don't make a "deal," then in the near future, I will have no choice but to impose high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on everything Russia sells to the United States and other participating countries.

The US president added that the war must be ended. He once again reminded that it would "never have started" if he were the US president. Trump added that there are two ways to end the war — the easy way and the hard way.

The easy way is always better. It's time to make a deal. No more lives must be lost! — emphasized Trump.

