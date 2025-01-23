Zelenskyy responded to the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on Russia after a combined attack on Zaporizhia that occurred on January 23. The shelling killed one person and injured more than 20.

Points of attention

  • The Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia demonstrates the need to increase international pressure on Russia
  • Ukraine needs new sanctions against Russia and more air defense systems to protect cities
  • Russian troops struck residential areas, resulting in casualties and injuries
  • Zelenskyy demands immediate measures to protect civilians and defend the country
  • Russia's attacks on Ukraine require support and assistance from the international community

Zelenskyy called for the introduction of new sanctions against Russia

On the night of January 23, Russian troops launched strikes on Zaporizhia using missiles and drones.

The President noted that the attack was aimed at residential areas and infrastructure. As of 9:30, one person was reported dead and 26 injured, including a two-month-old baby.

Rescuers working to eliminate the consequences of the strike were injured during the repeated shelling. All necessary services are working at the scene to help the victims.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President emphasized that Russia's daily attacks against Ukraine require increased international pressure on Moscow.

"We need new sanctions against Russia, more air defense systems to protect our cities and communities, and weapons for our military. Supporting Ukraine is saving lives, and we cannot delay it," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian army's attack on Zaporizhia?

Ivan Fedorov noted that as a result of the shelling, the Russian occupiers destroyed a power facility in the city. Currently, 20,000 residents remain without power.

  • 20 thousand subscribers;

  • boiler rooms, healthcare and social security institutions, which led to the lack of heat supply for 17 thousand subscribers.

During the first shelling, the terrorists used Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against the city. In the morning, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles.

Currently, one civilian has been killed and 25 injured, including a two-month-old baby boy.

He added that one residential high-rise building was destroyed and 30 others were damaged during the enemy attack.

