The Russia attacked the St. Andrew's Cathedral of the UOC-MP in Zaporizhia

On January 18, it became officially known that the Russian army attacked the St. Andrew's Cathedral of the UOC-MP in Zaporizhia.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation caused significant damage to religious buildings.
- On January 18, Russia shelled peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine with 39 strike drones and ballistic missiles.
- In Kyiv, 4 people are known to have died.
Russia continues to attack churches in Ukraine
According to the local publication "5th Edition", during a morning attack on Zaporizhia, Russian invaders damaged one of the religious buildings in the city, which belongs to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).
The debris damaged the building's roof, dome, and floors, shattered windows, and damaged classrooms.
On January 18, believers gathered on the territory of the temple and collected debris.
According to the latest data, there were no fatalities.
Russian attack on Zaporizhia and Kyiv — civilians killed and injured
Russia attacked peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine with 39 Shahed attack drones and various types of drone simulators. In addition, the enemy used 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.
Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 2 ballistic missiles and 24 drones launched by the enemy.
14 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
On the morning of January 18, the Russians struck Kyiv. As of 07:00 AM, at least four civilians were reported dead and three more people were injured.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about the situation in the city.
According to him, 10 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-