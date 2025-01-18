The Russia attacked the St. Andrew's Cathedral of the UOC-MP in Zaporizhia

On January 18, it became officially known that the Russian army attacked the St. Andrew's Cathedral of the UOC-MP in Zaporizhia.

Russia continues to attack churches in Ukraine

According to the local publication "5th Edition", during a morning attack on Zaporizhia, Russian invaders damaged one of the religious buildings in the city, which belongs to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).

The debris damaged the building's roof, dome, and floors, shattered windows, and damaged classrooms.

On January 18, believers gathered on the territory of the temple and collected debris.

According to the latest data, there were no fatalities.

Russian attack on Zaporizhia and Kyiv — civilians killed and injured

Russia attacked peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine with 39 Shahed attack drones and various types of drone simulators. In addition, the enemy used 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 2 ballistic missiles and 24 drones launched by the enemy.

14 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

On the morning of January 18, the Russians struck Kyiv. As of 07:00 AM, at least four civilians were reported dead and three more people were injured.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about the situation in the city.

According to him, 10 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia.