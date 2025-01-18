According to the General Staff, 174 clashes with the criminal army of the Russian Federation took place on the front during the day. The Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,340 Russian occupiers.

What's happening at the front?

In the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the Vovchansk area.

In the direction of Kupyansk, during the day, the Defense Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks near Golubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kruglyakivka.

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation unsuccessfully attacked 13 times near Kopanky, Tverdokhlibovye, Makiivka, and Terni.

In the direction of Siversk, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack near Bilogorivka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attempted to attack 26 times in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

In the direction of Toretsk, 19 unsuccessful attempts by Russian invaders were repelled near Toretsk, Diliivka, Krymske, and Shcherbinivka.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, over the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted 79 assaults in the areas of Zeleny Pole, Vodyany Drugy, Elizavetivka, Promyen, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirovye, Udachny, Uspenivka, Sribny, Dachny, Ulakly, and Yantarny.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the Defense Forces repelled 2 unsuccessful attacks by Russian occupiers near Velyka Novosilka and Konstantinopol.

In the Zaporizhia region, the enemy once unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Novodanylivka.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 2 enemy assaults.

In Kursk, Ukrainian military successfully repelled 16 attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

personnel — about 817 thousand 160 (+1 thousand 340) people,

tanks — 9 thousand 803 (+0) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20 thousand 394 (+13) units,

artillery systems — 22 thousand 40 (+21) units,

RSZV — 1 thousand 262 (+0) units,

air defense systems — 1 thousand 46 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22,579 (+13),

cruise missiles — 3 thousand 49 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 34325 (+69) units,

special equipment — 3699 (+0)