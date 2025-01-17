General Staff: almost 100 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The number of clashes has now increased to 97.
Current situation on the front on January 17
Operational information as of 16:00 on 17.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, the communities of Tymonovychi, Leonivka, Mkhy, Dibrova, and Klyusy in Chernihiv region; and Ryasne and Tovstodubovo in Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units near Vovchansk, and a battle is currently underway.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out four attacks near Golubivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka, and Kruglyakivka, and two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kopanky, Tverdokhlibovye, Makiivka, and Terni during the day. Five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Belogorivka. The enemy was repulsed.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Chasovy Yar and in the direction of Stupochok and Bila Hora. Eight out of 16 attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces units, and fighting continues.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to wedge into our defenses in the area of Toretsk, Diliivka, Krymske, and Shcherbinivka. Five attacks are ongoing, and our defenders have already repelled seven assaults by the invaders.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 41 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of Zeleny Pole, Vodyany Drugy, Elizavetivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirovye, Udachny, Uspenivka, Sribny, Dachny, Ulakly, and Yantarny. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 27 enemy attacks, 14 clashes are still ongoing.
Also, once the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our defenders in the Dnieper direction.
Operation in Kursk region — Ukrainian soldiers have repelled six enemy attacks today, four more clashes are still ongoing.
What is known about enemy losses?
According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, 141 clashes with the Russian army took place at the front. The defense forces eliminated another 1,670 Russian occupiers.
personnel — about 815,820 (+1,670) people,
tanks — 9803 (+12) units,
armored combat vehicles — 2381 (+13) units,
artillery systems — 22019 (+4) units,
MLRS — 1262 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 1046 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 331 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22566 (+63),
cruise missiles — 349 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34256 (+124) units,
special equipment — 3699 (+2)
Over the past day, the missile troops of the Defense Forces struck one area of concentration of personnel, two command posts, as well as two air defense systems of the Russian invaders, the General Staff added.
