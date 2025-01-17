General Staff: almost 100 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 17.01.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the communities of Tymonovychi, Leonivka, Mkhy, Dibrova, and Klyusy in Chernihiv region; and Ryasne and Tovstodubovo in Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units near Vovchansk, and a battle is currently underway.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out four attacks near Golubivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka, and Kruglyakivka, and two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kopanky, Tverdokhlibovye, Makiivka, and Terni during the day. Five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Belogorivka. The enemy was repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Chasovy Yar and in the direction of Stupochok and Bila Hora. Eight out of 16 attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces units, and fighting continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to wedge into our defenses in the area of Toretsk, Diliivka, Krymske, and Shcherbinivka. Five attacks are ongoing, and our defenders have already repelled seven assaults by the invaders.