General Staff: almost 50 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/15/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the communities of the settlements of Galahanivka, Chernihiv region; Oleksandrivka, Popivka, Progress, Sumy region; and Vidrozhdenske, Tymoshchiyivka, Kharkiv region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kharkiv direction, one clash occurred near Tykhy.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of the settlements of Topoli and Petropavlivka, and the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Makiivka, Kolodyazi, Terny and Hryhorivka during the day. Six clashes are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft carried out air defense strikes on Zeleny Gay.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel two assaults by Russian invaders, the enemy, with the support of aviation, is trying to break through to Predtechinogot in the Chasovy Yar area. In addition, the enemy launched an airstrike on Minkivka.