General Staff: almost 50 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. Terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with rocket, air and artillery strikes. There have been 48 clashes so far.
Points of attention
- Almost 50 combat clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army, with significant losses in equipment and troops suffered by the enemy.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive, with ongoing battles in various regions including Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv.
- The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that 1,580 Russian invaders were eliminated in a day, with a large number of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and other military equipment destroyed.
- Hostile attacks continue in populated areas, with ongoing battles in multiple directions including Lyman, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Pokrovsky, where Ukrainian defenders are successfully repelling enemy assaults.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are maintaining active defense in various regions and successfully repelling enemy attacks, showcasing their resilience and determination in the face of Russian aggression.
Current situation on the front on January 15
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/15/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, the communities of the settlements of Galahanivka, Chernihiv region; Oleksandrivka, Popivka, Progress, Sumy region; and Vidrozhdenske, Tymoshchiyivka, Kharkiv region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.
In the Kharkiv direction, one clash occurred near Tykhy.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of the settlements of Topoli and Petropavlivka, and the battle is currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Makiivka, Kolodyazi, Terny and Hryhorivka during the day. Six clashes are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft carried out air defense strikes on Zeleny Gay.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel two assaults by Russian invaders, the enemy, with the support of aviation, is trying to break through to Predtechinogot in the Chasovy Yar area. In addition, the enemy launched an airstrike on Minkivka.
In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults near the settlement of Toretsk. In addition, the enemy launched an airstrike with KAB on Kramatorsk.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 17 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Baranivka, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirovo, Uspenivka, Andriivka and Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled nine enemy attacks, eight clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy once tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Vremivka. The battle continues.
In the Prydniprovskie direction , the enemy was hit by an airstrike by the NAR in the Pyatikhatki area.
In the Kursk direction, 11 clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, eight of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,580 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9780 (+13) units,
armored combat vehicles — 20,348 (+22) units,
artillery systems — 21,975 (+52) units,
MLRS — 1262 units,
air defense systems — 1046 (+2) units,
aircraft — 369 units,
helicopters — 331 units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22383 (+107),
cruise missiles - 3018,
ships/boats — 28 units,
submarines - 1 unit,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33995 (+204) units,
special equipment - 3696.
