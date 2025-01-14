Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 811,090 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers and 47 artillery systems within 24 hours.
- The losses of the Russian army have already exceeded 811 thousand soldiers since the beginning of the invasion.
- The defense forces recorded 166 combat clashes and successfully repelled 77 offensive actions of the aggressor in various directions.
- Within 24 hours, Ukrainian troops destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment, including tanks, artillery systems, and air defense units.
- Recent combat operations indicate successful operations by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in defending their positions and repelling enemy attacks on various front lines.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,330 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9767 (+3) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,326 (+11) units;
artillery systems — 21,923 (+47) units;
MLRS — 1262 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1044 units;
aircraft - 369 units;
helicopters - 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22,276 (+72) units;
cruise missiles - 3018 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - one;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33,791 (+83) units;
special equipment — 3696 (+1) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 166 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck one area of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment, and another important enemy facility.
Over the past day, the enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman direction. They tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Zelenyy Hai, Shykivka, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Zarichne, and Terny.
Our defenders repelled five enemy assaults in the Belogorivka area in the Seversky direction.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked 14 times in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Stupochy.
The enemy carried out sixteen attacks in the Toretsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske, Shcherbinovka, and Bila Gora. Most of the enemy attacks were directed at Toretsk.
The defense forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the Novopavlivka direction. The occupiers most actively tried to advance near the settlements of Rozlyv, Vremivka, Rozdolne, Kostiantynopol, and Neskuchne.
There were 15 clashes in the Kursk direction, the enemy launched 37 air strikes with 49 guided bombs and 422 artillery shells, including 20 from multiple rocket launchers.
More on the topic
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-