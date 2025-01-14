The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,300 more Russian soldiers and 47 artillery systems in a day

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 811,090 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,330 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9767 (+3) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,326 (+11) units;

artillery systems — 21,923 (+47) units;

MLRS — 1262 (+1) units;

air defense systems — 1044 units;

aircraft - 369 units;

helicopters - 331 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22,276 (+72) units;

cruise missiles - 3018 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - one;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33,791 (+83) units;

special equipment — 3696 (+1) units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 166 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck one area of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment, and another important enemy facility.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman direction. They tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Zelenyy Hai, Shykivka, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Zarichne, and Terny.

Our defenders repelled five enemy assaults in the Belogorivka area in the Seversky direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked 14 times in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Stupochy.

The enemy carried out sixteen attacks in the Toretsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske, Shcherbinovka, and Bila Gora. Most of the enemy attacks were directed at Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 77 offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Baranivka, Zelene Pole, Elizavetivka, Tarasivka, Nova Poltava, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Promin, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novovasylivka, Uspenivka, Petropavlivka, Novoandreivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne, Novoserhiivka and Yantarne.