The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Ukrainian robotic complex D-21 — what is its uniqueness?

The Ministry of Defense codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the Ukrainian-made "D-21" ground-based robotic logistics complex.
- The D-21 robotic complex is designed to perform logistical tasks, including transporting food, ammunition, and the wounded.
- The D-21 operates in manual and automatic modes, has a stable control channel, and can be equipped with a remote combat module.
- The Minister of Digital Transformation previously noted the successful testing of the robot's combat unit and positive feedback from the military.
Ukrainian robotic complex D-21 will go to the front
It is noted that the D-21 unmanned complex was created to perform logistical tasks. It can transport food, ammunition, military equipment, and evacuate the wounded. This complex operates in two modes - manual and automatic, when it moves along a given route at a specified speed.
It has a control channel resistant to radio electronic interference, and the pilot controls the platform from a protected location.
The D-21 is equipped with a silent electric motor and low-pressure all-terrain tires. This gives it high cross-country ability over rough terrain, swamps, and shallow water obstacles. It can also move even after being punctured.
This is what the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, previously said. According to him, the combat unit of the robot has already passed successful tests and has received positive feedback from the military.
New models of Ukrainian fiber-optic drones have passed tests
According to the Ministry of Defense, these drones are currently in the final stage of codification and will be supplied for the needs of the army.
The event was attended by domestic manufacturers who presented more than a dozen drone models, including those capable of carrying up to 3 kg of payload.
The new types of drones were positively evaluated by experienced UAV operators and servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They also expressed interest in supplying them to units.
