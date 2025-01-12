The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Ukrainian robotic complex D-21 — what is its uniqueness?

The Ministry of Defense codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the Ukrainian-made "D-21" ground-based robotic logistics complex.

Ukrainian robotic complex D-21 will go to the front

It is noted that the D-21 unmanned complex was created to perform logistical tasks. It can transport food, ammunition, military equipment, and evacuate the wounded. This complex operates in two modes - manual and automatic, when it moves along a given route at a specified speed.

It has a control channel resistant to radio electronic interference, and the pilot controls the platform from a protected location.

The D-21 is equipped with a silent electric motor and low-pressure all-terrain tires. This gives it high cross-country ability over rough terrain, swamps, and shallow water obstacles. It can also move even after being punctured.

The uniqueness of this complex is that a remote combat module with a machine gun can be installed on the D-21. With this configuration, the robot can perform fire damage or fire support tasks. Share

This is what the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, previously said. According to him, the combat unit of the robot has already passed successful tests and has received positive feedback from the military.

The developers plan to integrate NATO weapons into the robot and increase its resistance to enemy electronic warfare. The team is currently working on scaling up production. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Digital Transformation

New models of Ukrainian fiber-optic drones have passed tests

According to the Ministry of Defense, these drones are currently in the final stage of codification and will be supplied for the needs of the army.

The event was attended by domestic manufacturers who presented more than a dozen drone models, including those capable of carrying up to 3 kg of payload.

The new types of drones were positively evaluated by experienced UAV operators and servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They also expressed interest in supplying them to units.