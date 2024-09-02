The AFU will receive Ukrainian Khorunzhy armored personnel carriers. What is their specialty?

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for delivery to the Armed Forces the domestic armored personnel carrier "Khorunzhy", which is the result of a deep modernization of the Soviet BTR-60.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Khorunzhy armored personnel carriers are the result of modernization from the Soviet BTR-60, featuring advanced ballistic protection and combat module options.
- These APCs have a high-quality body made of Finnish steel, providing enhanced protection and durability without significant weight increase.
- With a powerful 330 hp diesel engine, speed over 80 km/h, range of over 500 km, and improved ergonomics, the Khorunzhy APC offers superior performance and convenience.
- The layout of the body allows for six variations of use, including personnel carrier and self-propelled mortar vehicle, making it a versatile choice for the Armed Forces.
- The development of 'Palyanytsia', a missile-drone by Ukraine, signifies a strategic shift in warfare capabilities, promising unexpected strikes and participation in domestic missile projects.
Ukrainian armored personnel carriers Khorunzhy will be in service with the Armed Forces
The body of the Ukrainian armored personnel carrier is made of high-quality Finnish steel, which improved the ballistic protection of the vehicle without increasing its weight. Also, the body is protected around the perimeter from 7.62 mm bullets with a steel core, the frontal armor can withstand shots from a large-caliber machine gun from a distance of 10 meters.
The design of the bottom of the hull and special anti-mine seats protects the landing party from the effects of detonation on explosive devices equivalent to 6 kg of TNT.
"Khorunzhy" is much more powerful than the BTR-60, because instead of two 90-horsepower gasoline engines, a 330-horsepower diesel engine is installed in the front part of the hull of the new Ukrainian APC. It accelerates the combat vehicle to a speed of more than 80 km/h, and the capacity of the fuel tanks provides a range of more than half a thousand kilometers.
A radically different layout of the body improved ergonomics and convenience for landing, which is carried out through the aft part of the armored vehicle.
In terms of armament, the new Ukrainian armored personnel carrier has a combat module with a 14.5 mm machine gun or a 30x113 mm cannon.
The Khorunzhy armored personnel carrier can be produced in six variations: a linear armored personnel carrier, a personnel carrier, a sanitary-evacuation, repair-evacuation, command-staff, and self-propelled mortar vehicle.
Fedorov revealed new details about "Palyanytsia"
According to the minister, the new Ukrainian development will change the rules of the game in war, because this missile-drone will strike where Russia does not expect it.
Despite this, Mykhailo Fedorov did not want to name the range or current deliveries, citing security considerations.
Journalists draw attention to the fact that new weapons were a long-term goal of Ukraine.
According to one of the specialists who helped create "Palyanytsia", he emphasized that this is "absolutely new development, from scratch", which began about 18 months ago.
