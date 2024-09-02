The AFU will receive Ukrainian Khorunzhy armored personnel carriers. What is their specialty?

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for delivery to the Armed Forces the domestic armored personnel carrier "Khorunzhy", which is the result of a deep modernization of the Soviet BTR-60.

Ukrainian armored personnel carriers Khorunzhy will be in service with the Armed Forces

The body of the Ukrainian armored personnel carrier is made of high-quality Finnish steel, which improved the ballistic protection of the vehicle without increasing its weight. Also, the body is protected around the perimeter from 7.62 mm bullets with a steel core, the frontal armor can withstand shots from a large-caliber machine gun from a distance of 10 meters.

The design of the bottom of the hull and special anti-mine seats protects the landing party from the effects of detonation on explosive devices equivalent to 6 kg of TNT.

"Khorunzhy" is much more powerful than the BTR-60, because instead of two 90-horsepower gasoline engines, a 330-horsepower diesel engine is installed in the front part of the hull of the new Ukrainian APC. It accelerates the combat vehicle to a speed of more than 80 km/h, and the capacity of the fuel tanks provides a range of more than half a thousand kilometers.

APC "Khorunzhiy"

A radically different layout of the body improved ergonomics and convenience for landing, which is carried out through the aft part of the armored vehicle.

The new armored personnel carrier is equipped with modern electronics, surveillance cameras, an air conditioning system and an autonomous generator, which allows the armored vehicle to function with the engine turned off. Share

In terms of armament, the new Ukrainian armored personnel carrier has a combat module with a 14.5 mm machine gun or a 30x113 mm cannon.

The Khorunzhy armored personnel carrier can be produced in six variations: a linear armored personnel carrier, a personnel carrier, a sanitary-evacuation, repair-evacuation, command-staff, and self-propelled mortar vehicle.

Fedorov revealed new details about "Palyanytsia"

According to the minister, the new Ukrainian development will change the rules of the game in war, because this missile-drone will strike where Russia does not expect it.

Despite this, Mykhailo Fedorov did not want to name the range or current deliveries, citing security considerations.

He also added that he will participate in domestic missile development projects from the end of 2022. Share

Journalists draw attention to the fact that new weapons were a long-term goal of Ukraine.